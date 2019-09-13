Mustangs run past Mesabi East, 20-6; Ely falls to Panthers 32-6

AURORA — The Mustangs piled up 399 yards on the ground Friday to take down Mesabi East, 20-6.
The Giants got a 15-yard touchdown run from Gavin Skelton, while Cole Meyer racked up 187 yards rushing on 26 carries in the loss.
Mora was paced by Nick Nelson’s 270 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Jaden Ponto with 118 yards on the ground and one score.
Mesabi East hosts Eveleth-Gilbert on Friday.
Mora 8 6 6 0 — 20
M. East 0 0 6 0 — 6
First Quarter
Mora — Jaden Ponto 3 run (Caleb Anderson run)
Second Quarter
Mora — Nick Nelson 1 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
Mora — Nelson 58 run (pass failed)
ME — Gavin Skleton 15 run (run failed)
South Ridge 32,
Ely 6
At Ely, the Timberwolves trailed 8-6 at the half, but South Ridge scored the final 24 points to come away with a 32-6 road victory.
Dalton Schreffler led Ely with 68 yards on 25 carries and Sawyer Klingsporn recovered an errant punt snap by the Panthers to give the home team an early 6-0 lead.
“We played, I thought, pretty well to be down 8-6 at halftime,’’ said Ely head coach Cory Lassi. “In the third quarter, we just gave up two really big plays,’’ he said of a 70-yard pass and a 65-yard run, both for touchdowns.
“On offense, we didn’t move the ball as well as I would have liked,’’ according to Lassi, who said his starting fullback was injured early in the contest.
After two losses to start the season, he said it felt good to be in the game late in the contest. Hopefully that will give his guys some confidence going into next week’s game.
Ely (0-3) plays at Cook County on Friday.
S. Ridge 8 0 16 8 — 32
Ely 6 0 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
Ely — Sawyer Klingsporn recovers errant punt snap in the end zone (2-point conversion failed)
SR — Logan Young 10 run (Matt Clark run)
Third Quarter
SR — Connor Bushbaum 70 pass from Riley Kinsley (Clark run)
SR — Bushbaum 65 run (Nick Larson run)
Fourth quarter
SR — Clark 2 run (Larson pass from Kinsley)
Silver Bay 37,
Northeast Range 0
At Babbitt, the Mariners rolled past Northeast Range, 37-0, to improve to 2-1 on the season.
The Nighthawks fell to 0-3 with the loss.
Northeast Range plays at South Ridge, while Silver Bay hosts Cherry, both on Friday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mesabi Range 3,
Rainy River 0
At Virginia, the Lady Norse volleyball team was solid all around as they dominated Rainy River, 3-0 at William Wirtanen Gymnasium.
Mesabi Range rolled to a 25-12 win in game one before losing a bit of focus in game two, but still winning 25-23. The Lady Norse got back on track and closed out the match with a 25-7 win in game three.
Mesabi was led by Sarah Voss with 37 set assists, seven digs and four ace serves, while Isabella Mattila put down 20 kills and added four blocks.
Montana Baker was on her game, as well, putting together 11 kills, 11 digs, two blocks and two ace serves. Madisen Overbye added 11 digs, three kills and three aces, while Hanna Sandberg chipped in with seven digs. In addition, Taylor Mejdrich scored three kills and one ace, and Kamini Bowman tallied three blocks.
Mesabi Range (7-6 overall, 3-0 in MCAC North) hosts Northland at noon today.
