Norse chop Lumberjacks, 21-0

MOUNTAIN IRON — Mesabi Range College rushed for more than 200 yards and its defense pitched a shutout Saturday to defeat visiting Dakota College-Bottineau, 21-0.
The Norsemen’s rushing trio of Torrey Patterson, Markell Rasher and Myles Ratliff helped lift the home team to victory, but it wasn’t easy.
“We did not play well today. They came to play. They were ready,’’ Mesabi head coach Tom Inforzato said. “We really felt that we were ready to play and we started slow, let them hang around, didn’t execute when we needed to execute on offense. We moved the ball in the first half pretty good between the 20s but then we stalled out. Too many mistakes, too many penalties left that a 21-0 game. But then again we’ll take it.’’
Mesabi Range’s first drive ended in a punt and Dakota College came right back to drive for a 27-yard field goal try. However, the Lumberjacks’ kick went wide left.
The Norsemen then responded with an 80-yard drive featuring Patterson and Rasher breaking off nice runs. Rasher ultimately took a middle screen from Tareq Shaw, broke several tackles and broke free around the right edge for a 49-yard touchdown to make it 6-0.
The Lumberjacks used doses of Tex Thompson and Abdul Bangura to drive to the Mesabi 16-yard line, but stalled out after several miscues and a the Norse sniffing out a fake field goal for a nine-yard loss.
The drive signified how the Norsemen played throughout the contest.
“The defense played lights out. We bent quite a bit today, but we didn’t break,’’ Inforzato said. “I credit Dakota College. They came in with a good game plan and they really took it to us. Our defense was able to tighten up when we got into the red zone and make some plays. That feels pretty good.’’
The Norsemen had a chance to add to their lead in the second quarter, but a 35-yard field goal attempt came up short.
Dakota College threatened again with time running down before halftime. They had the ball at the Norse 30, but a Lumberjack pass was intercepted by Jaden Smith at the 1 to thwart the drive.
That meant the half would end with a 6-0 Mesabi Range lead, but Inforzato was not completely pleased with how his team opened the game.
“We pretty much had to hit the reset button when we went into halftime,’’ which included talking up his players and getting back to fundamentals. “We came out in the second half fired up and we played a lot beter. It was kind of the tale of two halves really.’’
Mesabi Range began to impose its will on Dakota College in the second half, both on offense and defense.
The defense forced a fumble on the Jacks’ first possession and proceeded to drive 59 yards for a score. Patterson and Rasher again made their mark and Branden Gilyard also hauled in a 22-yard pass to move the chains. The key play, however, was James Smith’s fake punt that netted 28 yards and put the ball at the Dakota College 25. Three plays later Shaw hit Rasher for a 19-yard touchdown pass and a 13-0 Mesabi Range lead.
Three plays later, James Smith came up with an interception that stopped the Jacks cold once again.
Mesabi Range stalled on their next drive, but the Norse’s punt pinned Dakota College at their own nine. Two plays later, Mesabi recovered a Dakota College fumble in the end zone to take a 21-0 advantage with 2:27 left in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was much the same as Dakota College and Mesabi Range were each able to move the ball, but neither could get in the end zone.
While the defense held the Lumberjacks off the scoreboard, Inforzato was was pleased with his rushing attack, as well.
“Our running backs are pretty talented as well,’’ and the coach referred to them as a “three-headed monster.’’ He wants to give them all touches but there’s only one football.
“Overall, they’re doing a good job, we’re taking care of the football for the most part. When we can continue to pound and pound and pound, then big plays will break.’’
Mesabi Range (3-0) travels to Central Lakes Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. contest in Brainerd.
Inforzato said his team will have to be more focused against the perennial powerhouse Raiders.
“We know we can’t play the way we played today if we want to have a chance next Saturday.’’
Dakota College 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mesabi Range 6 0 15 0 — 21
First Quarter
MRC — Markell Rasher 49 pass from Tareq Shaw (pass fails)
Third Quarter
MRC — Rasher 19 pass from Shaw (Hunter Pierce kick)
MRC — Devin Washam fumble recovery in the end zone (Myles Ratliff run)
