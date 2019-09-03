Norse drop Northland, 27-10

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — Mesabi Range threw for three touchdowns and rushed for one more in a 27-10 victory over Northland on Saturday.

Norsemen quarterback Christian Sele went 10-for-13 for 200 yards and a pair of scores, while Tareq Shaw was 7-for-14 for 92 yards and one TD.

Torrey Patterson hauled in 71-yard touchdown, Mario Johnson added a TD and 69 yards receiving and Jerry Ray grabbed a 24-yard touchdown catch.

In the rushing department, Markell Rasher ran for 50 yards on 11 carries and hit pay dirt for Mesabi Range.

Overall, the Norsemen accumulated 390 yards of total offense and limited Northland to just 124 yards. Mesabi Range also picked off two Pioneer passes.

Mesabi Range (2-0) hosts Dakota College at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

