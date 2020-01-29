Norse pick up sweep over Vermilion

VIRGINIA — Both the Mesabi Range men’s and women’s basketball teams picked up much needed, hard fought wins Wednesday over Vermilion.
Below is a look at each of Wednesday night’s games.
Women’s Game
Mesabi Range 76,
Vermilion 69
The Lady Norse kept themselves in the postseason conversation, holding steady in fifth place in the MCAC North with a 76-69 win over the Vermilion Ironwomen.
After trailing 25-20 after the first quarter, Mesabi Range fought back and held Vermilion to just 12 in the second quarter to lead 40-37 at the break.
From there, the Lady Norse outpaced the Ironwomen 36-32 in the second half to take the divisional win, 76-69.
Mesabi’ Haley Hansen Vermilion’s Terri Sutton went head to head in the contest with Hansen finishing with 31 points and Sutton totaling 29, including four three pointers. Hansen added 23 total rebounds to her stat line, 12 of which came on the offensive glass.
Madisen Overbye added 21 for the Lady Norse and Hailey Aho chipped in with 14.
Butler finished with 17 for Vermilion with Alexis Hughes tallying 13.
Mesabi Range (4-8, 4-4 MCAC North) will take on Central Lakes next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Central Lakes currently sits in the last playoff spot in the MCAC North at No. 4, making the game an important one for both teams.
VCC 25 12 16 16 — 69
MRC 20 20 23 13 — 76
Vermilion: Shawna Butler 17, Alexis Hughes 13, Lauren Huchel 6, Alanna Sjoberg 4, Terri Sutton 29; Three pointers: Hughes 4, Sutton 4; Free throws: 10-14; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Hanna Sandberg 3, Hailey Aho 14, Madisen Overbye 21, Haley Hansen 31. Christianna Monger 5, Olivia Suihkonen 2; Three pointers: Aho 2, Overbye 5, Monger 1; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Men’s Game
Mesabi Range 90,
Vermilion 81
The Mesabi Range Norsemen put out a very balanced offensive performance Wednesday night in a 90-81 win over Vermilion.
Mesabi Range led by four at the break, 47-43 and added five more to that lead in the second half. Mesabi Range spread the ball around as five Norse players finished the contest in double figures.
Dejsani Beamon led Mesabi with 19 points. Jaylen Williams added 16, Mayan White and Mamoudoud Cisse eachfinished with 16 and William Howard chipped in with 14.
The Ironmen were led by Devonne Tramble with a game-high 22 points. Dalontray Nins and Devarius Davis added 15 and Austin Funk finished with 12.
The win moves Mesabi Range to 2-7 in the MCAC North (3-15 overall). The Norsemen will be back in action next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. versus Central Lakes.
VCC 43 38 — 81
MRC 47 43 — 90
Vermilion: Dachaun Davis 6, Dalontray Nins 15, Devarius Davis 15, Dylan Willis 2, Devonne Tamble 22, Austin Funk 12, Curtis Bell 7, Tyrin Edmond 2; Three pointers: Davis 3, Tramble 2, Funk 2; Free throws: 11-14; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Dejsani Beamon 19, Mayan White 16, Taquarius Wair 2, Jaylen Williams 17, William Howard 14, Mamoudoud Cisse 16, Daniel Modi 6; Three pointers: White 4, Williams 1, Howard 2, Cisse 1, Modi 2; Free throws: 20-27; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
