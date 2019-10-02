Norse spike Cardinals, 3-2

HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College volleyball team let a golden opportunity slip right through their fingertips.
The Cardinals had already won the first two sets of their match against Mesabi Range, and it looked like a sweep was imminent.
Unfortunately for Hibbing, that’s not how it unfolded.
The Lady Norse took game three, then came back to win games four and five for a 3-2, 12-25, 18-25, 25-16, 29-27, 15-11 MCAC Northern Division victory Wednesday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
It all came down to composure, and the Cardinals lost theirs in the final three games of the match.
“We did lose our composure,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. “Mesabi built its energy and once they started winning, they kept going up. For us, we weren’t mentally strong enough to battle back.
“Our passes went downhill, then our sets got a little off. We weren’t able to get our offense going after that.”
The Lady Norse couldn’t get anything going in the first two games.
Haley Hansen had just been cleared to play Tuesday, but putting her into the lineup kind of threw off their timing a little bit, and that’s why they fell behind 2-0.
“It was rough,” Mesabi Range coach Sarah Matuszak said. “We added a player who hadn’t played all season. Everything was new. The rotation was new. Everybody was out of sorts.
“I thought it was going to be a blowout. We tried to make adjustments, and it wasn’t working. We were like a deer in headlights. They were in it to win it. They came with force. I saw that last year with this Hibbing team. They are ruthless. They came hard, and we weren’t ready.”
It took Mesabi Range a little while to get going, and once they did get going, the Lady Norse threw the Cardinals right off of their game.
“We made some adjustments, and they started to have a couple of successes,” Matuszak said. “We got our confidence back. We had had confidence prior to the first two sets, so it was like, ‘What happened?’
“I give Hibbing a lot of credit. They played tough. They attacked our weaknesses. It took us awhile to make some adjustments and get our confidence back after taking those beatings in the first two sets.”
Hibbing had its chance to put the game away in set three, but some unforced errors didn’t allow that to happen.
“We had a few too many serving errors that I didn’t like,” Palmer said. “One of their players got injured during the middle of the set, which is kind of a downfall. Mesabi started building their energy, and ours started going down a little bit.
“Once they started building theirs, we weren’t able to battle back and close it out. Set three was crucial. After that, their momentum just kept building all of the way to set five.”
Set four was back-and-forth, and the Cardinals had three opportunities to win the set and match, but Mesabi Range prevailed, sending it into the deciding set five.
In that set, Hibbing had leads of 7-3 and 8-4 in a game being played to 15, but the Lady Norse held their composure, went on a 9-1 run and captured the game, set and match.
“I was getting nervous there,” Matuszak said. “What I liked is they kept their composure. I kept telling them to take a deep breath, stay calm, stay focused. They did. They kept their composure.
“We were down four, but they kept running what we do. We didn’t worry about what they do. We ran our offense, and they finally did. I give them credit. They have a good team. This could have gone either way, but we’re glad it went our way.”
After set two, the Cardinals just kept on tipping, and Mesabi Range started picking those tips up.
“We watched their defense, and we knew they didn’t cover very well behind the blocks,” Palmer said. “They didn’t transition off of the net very well, so we went into it saying, ‘If we didn’t have a good attack, especially with the big blockers, we were going to tear their defense apart and start hitting the holes.
“In set one and two, that worked well for us. After that, they started picking it up, and we weren’t able to get our actual offense going again.”
Hibbing was led by Kaylyn Bowen with 20 kills and three blocks; Athena Dunham had six kills; Sophie Howard had five kills; Kylah Lind had 14 kills; and Breeze Bergland had 10 kills and 20 assists.
Hansen finished with 17 kills and two blocks; Madisen Overbye had 18 digs and two blocks; Hanna Sandberg had two aces and 17 digs; Montana Baker had 16 kills and 18 digs; Isabella Mattila had 13 kills and four blocks; and Sarah Voss had 41 assists.
