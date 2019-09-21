Norse stay perfect with 25-20 win over Itasca

MOUNTAIN IRON – Mesabi Range’s 25-20 win over Itasca had no shortage of big and unusual plays that helped the Norse stay unbeaten at 5-0.
The game started out as a heavyweight slugfest of two 4-0 clubs and was just 7-7 at intermission thanks to a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown by the Norse’s Chamar Dumas.
However, the second half heated up quickly as Mesabi Range’s third-string quarterback came on to spark the team with two TD tosses to Montrellis Wilson. Wilson made great plays on both as he went 32 yards and 64 yards, respectively, to pay dirt.
In addition, James Smith and the Mesabi defense also came up big forcing a bad snap by Itasca, which led to Smith’s fourth quarter 90-yard scoop and score.
Itasca also had a mid-fourth quarter touchdown after blocking a Norse punt for what looked like six points. However, the Viking that recovered the ball in the end zone was flagged for participating without a helmet, which negated the TD. More importantly, it gave the ball back to Mesabi to run valuable time off the clock and ultimately hold on for the key victory.
Head coach Tom Inforzato credited Itasca for being fast and physical and coming to play.
“We made some plays when we had to,’’ he said, but his team’s penalties were “sloppy on both sides of the ball. Overall we’re satisifed with this win, but there were a few things we got lucky with.’’
After a scoreless first quarter, Itasca got on the board first in the penalty-filled contest. The Vikings drove just 27 yards before quarterback Javon McInnis hooked up with Jakari Brooks for a 14-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead for the visitors.
Mesabi was forced to punt on their next possession and pinned the Vikings on their own 29. After two penalties and some stout defense, Dumas intercepted a McInnis pass and raced 20 yards for a score, which had the game tied 7-7 at intermission.
“Overall our defense played well,’’ said Inforzato, even though there are a lot of mistakes to clean up. “We’re so thankful we’re going into the bye right now. We have a couple weeks to prepare for Vermilion and clean up this stuff.’’
Itasca looked like they could be taking control of the game as the third quarter got underway and they drove 67 yards down to the Mesabi 12. However, the Norse defense came up big again as Devin Washam came up with another drive-stopping interception.
Mesabi was forced to punt and this time the Vikings took advantage with the wildcat passing and running of Joshua Booker. Booker eventually culminated the 61-yard drive with a four-yard score and a 14-7 Itasca lead.
The Norsemen answered right back thanks to an Itasca penalty, a pass to Montrail Moore Jr., runs by Myles Ratliff and Tareq Shaw and Wigfall’s first touchdown pass to Wilson to trail just 14-13.
The Wigfall to Wilson connection came through again early in the fourth. Wilson gathered in the short pass and turned on the afterburners down the sideline for a 64-yard scoring catch and run.
The 19-14 Mesabi lead was not safe, however.
Booker and Brooks again led a Vikings drive down to the Mesabi two-yard line midway through the fourth quarter. However, Booker was playing the wildcat quarterback again and the first and goal snap glanced off his fingertip and went over his head. James Smith was ready to scoop up the ball in stride and raced 90 yards for what would be the game-clinching touchdown and a 25-14 Mesabi lead.
Itasca did endure the participating without a helmet penalty and came back on Vernon Powell’s 32-yard tackle-breaking touchdown with 3:38 left.
The visitors now trailed 25-20 and had just 15 seconds left on the game clock when they would get the ball back again. They could do little and time ran out on Itasca’s very late comeback try.
“We’ll take the victory … over a really good Itasca team but at the same time we’ve got a lot of work to do if we want continue to roll and meet our goals,’’ Inforzato said. “We’re probably expecting to see them again’’ in the playoffs.
“This game was an important game for playoff seeding. ... a lot of the emotions were very high.’’
Inforzato also credited Wigfall for helping his team get going in the second half considering the team was already without quarterback Christian Sele, who was in the concussion protocol after last Saturday’s win over Central Lakes.
“Tareq (Shaw) did a good job, but we just needed to get a spark within our offense.’’
Wilson was another part of the team’s spark.
“Montrellis Wilson made an amazing catch here to kind of change the momentum of the game (with the 64-yard catch and run). That definitely was a big play obviously.’’
The 90-yard scoop and score by Smith after Itasca’s bad snap was also huge.
“We had our goal line defense in,’’ Inforzato said, “and put a lot of pressure on their center, which had a lot to do with that bad snap. It was a great job for our guy to sccop and score.’’
Mesabi Range has a bye next Saturday and travels to Vermilion on Oct. 5.
Itasca 0 7 7 6 — 20
Mesabi Range 0 7 6 12 — 25
First Quarter
No scoring.
Second Quarter
I – Jakari Brooks 14 pass from Javon McInnis (Steveon Fowler kick)
M – Chamar Dumas 20 interception return (Hunter Pierce kick)
Third Quarter
I – Joshua Booker 4 run (Fowler kick)
M – Montrellis Wilson 19 pass from Tyreese Wigfall (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
M – Wilson 64 pass from Wigfall (run failed)
M – James Smith 90 fumble recovery and run (run failed)
I – Vernon Powell 32 pass from McInnis (pass failed)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
North Woods 30,
Barnum 12
At Barnum, the Grizzlies got touchdowns from Jared Chiabotti, TJ Chiabotti, Nathan Crain and Clay Janssen en route to a 30-12 win over the Bombers Friday.
Jared Chiabotti started things off with a 23-yard TD reception from Zach Cheney in the first for an 8-0 lead.
Barnum made it 8-6 in the second before TJ Chiabotti ran it in from 15 yards out for a 14-6 advantage. Crain subsequently nabbed an interception and returned it 49 yards for the score to make it 22-6 at the half.
North Woods put the game out of rech at 30-6 on Janssen’s five-yard TD run in the third.
Barnum added a 5-yard scoring run in the fourth, but it was too little, too late for the Bombers.
Silver Bay 15
Cherry 0
SILVER BAY — The Mariners scored twice in the fourth quarter en route to the shutout victory over the Tigers at home Friday.
Mason Ollman scored on a 29-yard run, then Luc Stadler scored on a 2-yard run for Silver Bay.
The Mariners also had a field goal in the second quarter.
