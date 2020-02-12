Norsemen defeat Cardinals, 83-81

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range men’s basketball team is used to close contests with MCAC North rival Hibbing and Wednesday was no different.
The Norsemen held a one-point advantage at halftime, 41-40 and held on for the win in the closing minutes, 83-81 behind 24 points from William Howard.
Howard’s 24 led all scorers in the contest and he was one rebound away from finishing with a double-double. Dejsani Beamon added 17 for Mesabi Range. Mike Fleming finished with 14 and Jaylen Williams chipped in with 10.
Kevaun Maull-Edwards paced the Cardinals with 21 points in the loss. Cole Mammenga tallied 14. Raiden Forrest and Janier Harries each finished with 12 and Marcus Malloy Jr. totaled 11.
Mesabi Range (4-18, 3-10 MCAC North) will travel to Thief River Falls on Saturday to take on Northland.
HCC 40 41 — 81
MRC 41 43 — 84
Hibbing: Marcus Malloy Jr. 11, Raiden Forrest 12, Moe Washington 8, Janier Harris 12, Josh Biggs 3, Kevaun Maull-Edwards 21, Cole Mammenga 14; Three pointers: Malloy Jr. 3, Harris 2, Biggs 1, Maull-Edwards 2, Mammenga 1; Free throws: 20-30; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Dejsani Beamon 17, Mayan White 6, Taquarius Wair 4, Jaylen Williams 10 , William Howard 24, Mike Fleming 14, Mamoudou Cisse 3, Daniel Modi 6; Three pointers: Beamon 2, White 2, Howard 1, Fleming 1, Modi 2; Free throws: 18-27; Total fouls: 25; Fouled out: White.
WOMEN’S
BASKETBALL
Hibbing 60,
Mesabi Range 48
At Virginia, the Lady Cardinals raced out to a 45-25 halftime lead Wednesday night as they downed the Lady Norse, 60-48 in an MCAC North contest.
Hailey Aho led Mesabi Range in scoring with 13 points. Christianna Monger and Haley Hansen each finished with 10 points.
Alexis Desjarlait led all scorers in the win for Hibbing with 21 points. Bailey Roscoe added 13.
Mesabi Range (6-10, 6-6 MCAC North) will take on Northland on the road on Saturday.
HCC 25 20 12 3 — 60
MRC 16 9 12 11 — 48
Hibbing: Shayler Lislegard 8, Bailey Roscoe 13, Madeline Mann 2, Alexis Desjarlait 21, Paige Romberg 2, Amaiyah Robinson 6, Klaryssa Whelan 4, Savannah Deragon 4; Three pointers: Roscoe 1, Desjarlait 4; Free throws: 13-19; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Hanna Sandberg 1, Hailey Aho 13, Madisen Overbye 8, Haley Hansen 10, Christianna Monger 10, Jazmine Manning 4, Olivia Suihkonen 2; Three pointers: Aho 4, Overbye 2, Monger 2, Manning 1; Free throws: 7-16; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: Sandberg.
