Norsemen hold on to defeat Gogebic, 66-65

IRONWOOD, Mich. — Mayan White dropped in 17 points to lead Mesabi Range to a 66-65 opening-game victory at Gogebic Tuesday.
The Norsemen also got 11 points and 12 boards from Jaylen Williams and 10 points from William Howard as the visitors held on for the win. Joshua Bryan chipped in with seven points and 10 rebounds.
Gogebic was led by Mitchell Borseth with 21 points.
Mesabi Range (1-0) plays at UW Superior JV at 7 p.m. Nov. 22.
Mesabi Range 31 35 — 66
Gogebic 37 28 — 65
MR: Dejsani Beamon 8, Mayan White 17, Marquice Hill 1, Jaylen Williams 11, William Howard 10, Mamoudou Cisse 7, Joshua Bryant 7, Arthur Joaquim 5. 3-pointers: Beamon 1, White 2, Williams 1, Bryant 1, Joaquim 1. Free throws: 8-14. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Williams, Howard.
G: Emmanuel Ige 4, Luke Miller 3, Azariah Goodwin 2, Raquentez Woodley 16, Mitchell Borseth 21, Jalin Pitts 4, Dachau Lyle 11, David Benson 4. 3-pointers: Miller 1, Woodley 2, Borseth 5, Lyle 1. Free throws: 8-16. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Gogebic 106,
Mesabi Range 36
At Ironwood, Mich., the Lady Norse got 12 popints from Hailey Aho, 11 from Jazmine Manning and nine more from Callie Sellman, but it wasn’t enough as Gogebic rolled to a 106-36 victory.
Haley Hansen also led Mesabi Range on the boards with eight rebounds. Manning added six.
In their season opener, Mesabi Range went just 2-for-14 from three-point range and turned the ball over 38 times.
The Lady Samsons were paced by Madelyn Williams with 21 points and KaiTerra Ross with 20.
Mesabi Range (0-1) plays at Itasca Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Mesabi 8 6 14 8 — 36
Gogebic 26 27 20 33 — 106
MRC: Hailey Aho 12, Haley Hansen 2, Jazmine Manning 11, Olivia Suihkonen 2, Callie Sellman 9. 3-pointers: Manning 1, Sellman 1. Free throws: 8-17. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.
G: Madelyn Williams 21, Rylee Nicoletti 9, Ilena Garrett 12, Samaiya Buchanan 8, Haley Grover 6, KaiTerra Ross 20, Airiana White 17, Aiyana Nickel 13. 3-pointers: Williams 3, Grover 1, Ross 3, White 1, Nickel 1. Free throws: 11-15. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.
