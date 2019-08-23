Norsemen ready for 2019 season opener

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range football team will know if the time and dedication put into their preseason fall camp has paid off when they host Rochester today in Mountain Iron at 4 p.m.
The lead up has had some bumps and bruises, but Norsemen head coach Tom Inforzato believes everything is coming together nicely right in time for Rochester.
“Right now, we’re just trying to get our feet underneath us,” Inforzato said Thursday afternoon at the team’s practice. “Some of these kids got a little banged up the first week or two just due to not exactly coming in great physical condition for fall camp. Then they get things like hamstring injuries, knee injuries, groin injuries. So we’re lightening it up a bit leading up to the game just to stay healthy and make sure everyone is good to go Saturday.
“I think it’ll be a few weeks before we’re firing on all cylinders but our ultimate goal is to play our best ball near the end of the season and make a playoff push. Overall, I’m pretty happy with where we’re at right now.”
A big part of fall camp is getting the incoming freshmen up to speed — both on and off the field. To combat this, the Norse conducted their first intersquad scrimmage and have continued it’s student-athlete initiative program from the year before that allows incoming freshmen to get adjusted to life on campus.
“You can definitely tell in the first scrimmage that the speed transition is different for a lot of these guys,” Inforzato said comparing the college game to the high school game. “The speed is a lot quicker obviously and there’s some big physical guys here that some of these guys aren’t used to playing against.”
On the initiative program, Inforzato says players can expect it to be a sort of student-athlete boot camp.
“Each day in between practices, we do a few things to help them adjust to being a college student and also being a young man here on the Iron Range. [Thursday] was our last day of boot camp ahead of classes starting and I think it helps our guys get adjusted to their new environment. The student part is just as important as the athlete part and I think the team chemistry is improving with the things they do both on and off the field.”
Over the last few years, Mesabi Range has been known for its standout defense. After losing three All-Americans from last year’s team, Inforzato knows those players will be hard to replace, but expects his squad to once again be stout on the defensive side of the ball.
“I think collectively, we have a good group of leaders coming back to fill in those shoes. Lots of our sophomores are battle tested and understand the job they need to do. We’re expecting to be tough on defense with the group we have coming back.”
Offensively, things are looking as well as they could at the conclusion of training camp.
“We’re pretty happy with where our offense is transitioning right now. We have a talented backfield coming back, good quarterbacks and a strong offensive line.
“During fall camp, I think the defense is always a little bit ahead of where you are offensively just because of the timing and everything like that. But overall, I’m very pleased.”
Traditionally, Rochester’s football team is one associated with winning, championships and bowl games in the MCAC. Last year, the Yellowjackets had a down year winning just one game, but Inforzato says he doesn’t expect anything about Saturday to be easy.
“Our returning guys know about Rochester a little bit and we understand this team is going to be ready to go and prepared to put their best foot forward. So we have to be prepared for that. We know coming in they’re going to be prepared and disciplined and, at this level, one year can make a huge difference.”
The two keys to the game, according to the Norse head coach, will be discipline and special teams.
“The team that can minimize mistakes and be sound on special teams will be the team that has a great chance to come out with a win.”
The bulk of the polished play will come from the team’s sophomore contingent. Inforzato expects the upperclassmen to do much of the heavy lifting while the new players continue to adjust.
“They’re going to help carry us through these first couple of games while these freshmen get used to college ball. They’ve been doing great so far in practice so we’re just excited to see what they can do on Saturday.”
