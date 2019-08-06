VIRGINIA — Monday’s return to the field was interesting — to say the least — for the Mesabi Range football team.
The 77-man strong Norsemen squad hit the field to the high expectations of head coach Tom Inforzato and Army National Guard Sgt. Chris Domstrand.
The players were put through a number of drills that were the ultimate test of fitness. The bear crawls, fireman’s carry, squad push ups, buddy squats (with a teammate on their shoulders), sprints, walking lunges and low crawls through the soaked grass pushed them nearly to exhaustion.
Domstrand was right there sprinting with the young men and telling them the physical training was their “opportunity to step up.’’
Some of the Norsemen did just that, helping their teammates communicate and push through the workout in unison.
“We understand what their limitations are, but what we want to see is just effort and follow through and finish. We want to see guys being positive. We want to see guys patting each other on the back, encouraging each other, helping them fight through the adversity they’re fighting through right now.
“I see that right now, that’s good, but this whole thing to advance each station they have to communicate with each other. Right now I can already tell there’s some leaders stepping up and trying to direct these kids and help them,’’ which Inforzato said is something he loves to see. “So far, so good.’’
Inforzato didn’t know if the drills would be held Monday morning due to the weather.
“I was looking at the sky for a few minutes, well I saw some flashes, so I had my whistle in my hand and it was pretty dang close to blowing it up and taking it inside.’’ Luckily the storm moved to the north and cleared up a short time later.
“I was glad because these guys (the Army National Guard) came out here and they’re coming out here on their own time. I’ve been working with them the last eight years. It was important to me to have these guys out again. They do a great job of pushing our guys and holding them accountable.
“It’s just a positive day. It’s all about positivity. It’s all about teamwork. It’s all about communication. I think if we can do that during the season we’re gonna have a better chance to be successful.’’
The goals remain high in 2019 for Mesabi Range. The Norsemen finished the 2018 season with a 7-3 record before being ousted by Northland in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference semifinals.
Inforzato and his club are now taking things game by game, but winning that first one at home on Aug. 24 against Rochester is key.
“You have to start off good and you have to start off on top. We’re going to focus on taking one game at a time. Last season went well for the most part, but we did not accomplish the goal.’’ He said the team wanted to duplicate playing in the state title game and the Red Grange Bowl from the 2017 season — and even better that. “We fell short and sometimes that’s the way things go.’’
Looking ahead to the end of the 2019 season, Inforzato hopes his team is in a good position to make a playoff push and “we’ll see what happens. If we drop games, it’s not going to be because we’re out of shape or unprepared.’’
As far as the MCAC’s top teams, the Norse leader believes they are all pretty evenly matched. “I don’t really see somebody really head and shoulders above everybody.’’
The communication the Norse were showing with the drill sergeant was encouraging on day one and could be more important than the physical requirements.
“I think so. This is a good indicator also to see who’s in shape and who’s not. I can already see some guys hunched over and struggling to finish some drills.’’ It’s most often the bigger guys, he said, and “I gotta feel for them. They’re having to fireman’s carry each other around the field and that’s not easy,’’ especially for the 350-pound linemen.
The new season rolled around about as fast as Inforzato can remember. While it’s very early to know exactly what his team will bring to the table, the coach said he is excited by the squad’s numbers.
“We’ve got a strong sophomore class coming back and some big time talent on campus right now as new faces. We’re excited to get going. I’m excited, our coaching staff’s excited. We’re just ready to get to work. We’ve got a lot to do in a short amount of time as we start our season a week early.’’
The training camp period is a week shorter and the season is a week longer after Ridgewater dropped its football program due to a lack of numbers, Inforzato stated. That leaves 11 teams in the MCAC, including the West Division of five and the East Division of six (including Mesabi). With the odd number of teams, each college now has a bye week, which changed the regular season from eight weeks out to nine weeks.
“That means we’re losing a week of fall camp, as well. A week of preparation,’’ he said.
The Norse will be busy finding replacements for All-Americans Connor Cusick (K, Bemidji State), defensive back Darryl Munoz and defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu, who is now playing at Division I Maryland.
Inforzato is confident that can be done with 25 sophomores coming back and a total of 77 total players.
“Those are some big names that did a lot of special things for us over the last two years here at Mesabi. We feel we’ve got some guys that can fill their shoes.’’
Mesabi is right around where they want to be for total numbers, he added. “Hopefully we can keep this core together. It’s a good base number for us to start. Not too few, not too many.’’
As far as replacing some from last year’s team, Inforzato said that comes with junior college football.
“At this level, pretty much every year you’re replacing positions. There is so much turnover. We’ve got some good returners coming back on offense and defense.’’
Inforzato encouraged his players through the drills, no matter how tough they were.
“Give it your all and be a great teammate today,’’ the coach told them. “Don’t skip any reps, that won’t win us a championship.’’
