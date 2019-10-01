Pair of Lady Norse earn Player of the Week honors

The Mesabi Range volleyball team has enjoyed large amounts of success during divisional play this season, standing atop the Northern Division with a 6-1 record. For their success the past week, two members of the Lady Norse squad have been named MCAC Athletes of the Week.
Freshmen outside hitters Isabella Mattila and Madisen Overbye were given the honor this week for their efforts.
Mattila was named MCAC hitter of the week after contributing 32 kills (4.57/set average) and six blocks (0.86/set) for Mesabi Range this past week, while etching a .356 hitting percentage against divisional foe Vermilion. In that match, the Virginia native tallied 18 kills and four blocks.
Overbye, a Mountain Iron native, was named the defensive player of the week after coming up with 21 digs and three blocks in the same span.
The Lady Norse will continue divisional play tonight when they travel to Hibbing to take on the Cardinals.
