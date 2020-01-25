Rangers win, Norse fall to Rainy River

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Rangers’ Jordan Zubich knocked down seven threes to lead Mountain Iron-Buhl to a 76-42 win over New York Mills on MI-B Basketball Hall of Fame Day.
Ranger head coach Jeff Buffetta attributed the win to getting past the Eagles’ defense and toughness.
“once we handled their physicality and moved the ball well against their zone, I think we did a lot of nice things,” Buffetta said. “We made a lot of nice passes to get open and it was a good win.”
Zubich led all scorers with 27 in the contest. Sage Ganyo added 15 for the Rangers.
Brenna Thompson paced New York Mills with nine points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (12-4) will play host to Eveleth-Gilbert on Monday.
NYM 21 21 — 42
MIB 40 36 — 76
New York Mills: Bella Bauck 8, Mackenzie Gilster 1, Anna Meech 2, Daisy Wurst 2, Cydni Polman 5, Karli Kawleski 4, Brenna Thompson 9, Megan Riedel 4, Kali Olson 7; Three pointers: Polman 1; Free throws: 13-27; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buh: Laney Ryan 2, Jacie Kvas 2, Hali Savela 3, Jordan Zubich 27, Brooke Niska 6, Miah Gellerstdt 8, Sage Ganyo 15, Mia Ganyo 3, Ava Butler 6, Lauren Maki 2; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 7, Niska 1, Gellerstedt 2, M. Gnayo 1; Free throws: 8-15; Total fouls: 24; Fouled out: M. Ganyo.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Rainy River 99,
Mesabi Range 77
At Virginia, 59 first half points from the Rainy River Voyageurs set the tone early in their game Saturday with Mesabi Range as they were able to cruise in the second half to a 99-77 win over the Norsemen.
William Howard led the Norse with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylen Williams added 16, Mayan White finished with 15 and Josue Collazo chipped in with 12.
TJ O’Connor led Rainy River in the win with 23 points. Jerry William and Trey Winkler each had 15, Shaquoy Ferrol had 14 and Isaiah Woodstock and Nehemiah Harrigan added 10 apiece.
Mesabi Range (2-5, 1-7 MCAC North) will host Vermilion on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
RR 59 40 — 99
MR 44 33 — 77
Rainy River: Isaiah Woodstock 10, TJ O’Conor 23, Faizon Francis 2, Eugene Barnes 5, Shaquoy Ferrol 14, Fabian Figueroa 2, Jerry Williams 15, Nehemiah Harrigan 10, Leomar Castillo 3, Trey Winkler 15; Three pointers: Woodstock1, O’Connor 5, Barnes 1, Ferrol 2, Castillo 1, Winkler 3; Free throws: 6-14; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Dejsani Beamon 6, Mayan White 15, Jaylen Williams 16, Josue Collazo 12, William Howard 18, Mamoudou Cisse 6, Daniel Modi 4; Three pointers: White 3, Collazo 1, Cisse 1; Free throws: 12-17; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Beamon.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
At Virginia, the Lady Norse couldn’t match the offensive production from Rainy River Saturday as they fell to the Voyageurs, 81-62.
Haley Hansen and Hailey Aho led Mesabi Range with 18 points apiece. Madisen Overbye added 13 and Christianna Monger finished with 11.
Alyssa Herrera led
RR 21 24 23 13 — 81
MR 18 17 12 15 — 62
Rainy River: Kolby Underwood 7, Shanughnessy Bennett 11, Ariel Jenkens 9, Amanda Estiverne 4, Adsenna Anderson 13, Arcadya Conway 18, Alyssa Herrera 19; Three pointers: Underwood 1, Bennett 1, Jenkins 3, Conway 2, Herrera 1; Free throws: 7-9; Total fouls: 19l Fouled out: Underwood.
Mesabi Range: Hanna Sandberg 2, Hailey Aho 18, Madisen Overbye 13, Haley Hansen 11, Christianna Monger 18; Three pointers: AHo 2, Overbye 2, Monger 4; Free throws: 18-25; Total fouls 7; Fouled out: none.
