Rangers, Wolves, Grizzlies, Tigers grab boys’ basketball wins

COTTON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team won their fourth game in a row Friday with a dominant 95-58 performance over Lakeview Christian Academy.
Asher Zubich led all scorers in the contest with 31 points for the Rangers. Nikolas Jesch added 19 for MI-B and Jeffrey Kayfes finished with 14.
Lace Puffer led the Lions with 22 points. Andrew Wright finished with 13 and Anders Easty chipped in with 11.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (10-9) will host South Ridge on Tuesday.
MIB 55 40 — 95
LCA 30 28 — 58
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Nels Parenteau 4, Asher Zubich 31, Mason Clines 6, Jeffrey Kayfes 14, Riley Busch 6, Josh Holmes 2, Nikolas Jesch 19, Braxton Negen 3, Braylen Keith 2, Alex Schneider 6, Lukas Madson 2; Three pointers: Zubich 2, Kayfes 3, Busch 2, Jesch 3, Negen 1; Free throws: 7-8; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Lakeview Christian: Caleb Addink 5, Lance Puffer 22, Matthew Wright 4, Anders Easty 11, Jack Safstrom 2, Andrew Wright 13; Three pointers: Addink 1, Puffer 3, A. Wright 1; Free throws: 8-12; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
Ely 65,
Mesabi East 56
At Aurora, Ely and Mesabi East found themselves tied with a minute and a half to play Friday, but the Timberwolves were able to close things out in the end, scoring the last nine points to get the win, 65-56.
Dylan Fenske led Ely with 27 points. Eric Omerza finished with 11.
Hunter Hannuksela led all scorers in the contest with 29 points for the Giants. Brayden Leffel added 12, all from three-point land.
“They made the shots and we didn’t,” said Mesabi East head coach Dan Darbo after the game. “We hard our chances but the ball wasn’t going in the hoop for us.”
Darbo also noted the large difference in free throw attempts between the two teams, with Ely shooting 31 compared to just seven for Mesabi East.
“It’s hard to beat a team like Ely with a free throw difference like that.”
Ely (16-4) will host Lakeview Christian on Tuesday. Mesabi East (5-13) will travel to Two Harbors on Monday.
EHS 30 35 — 65
ME 21 35 — 56
Ely: Joey Bianco 6, Brock LaTourell 8, Eric Omerza 11, Emmett Faltesek 5, Dylan Fenske 27, Will Davies 3, Harry Simons 5; Three pointers: LaTourell 2, Davies 1; Free throws: 22-31; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 12, Hunter Hannuksela 29, Kody Frey 6, Ethan Fallstrom 3, Tyler Ritter 6; Three pointers: Leffel 4, Hannuksela 2, Fallstrom 1; Free throws: 7-7; Total fouls: 24; Fouled out: Ritter.
North Woods 87,
Littlefork-Big Falls 42
At Littlefork, the Brothers Chiabotti combined for 49 points Friday night to lead the North Woods boys’ basketball team past Littlefork-Big Falls, 87-42.
TJ Chiabotti led all scorers in the contest with points for the Grizzlies. Jared Chiabotti added 18 and Brenden Chiabotti finished with 10. Two more Grizzlies scored in double figures with Trevor Morrison tallying 13 and Darius Goggleye chipping in with 12.
Nathan Kennedy and Jacob Peterson paced the Vikings with 10 points apiece.
North Woods (16-4) will host International Falls Tuesday night.
NW 67 20 — 87
LBF 32 10 — 42
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 12, Jared Chiabotti 18, TJ Chiabotti 21, Brenden Chiabotti 10, Levi Byram 8, Jake Panichi 1, Alex Hartway 3, Trevor Morrison 13, Sean Morrison 1; Three pointers: T. Chiabotti 2, B. Chiabotti 2, J. Chiabotti 1, Hartway 1; Free throws: 11-19; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Littlefork-Big Falls: Anthony Cipriano 8, Blake Chlebecek 4, Dale Erickson 4, Jerrell Banner 1, Jacob Pendergast 5, Nathan Kennedy 10, Jacob Peterson 10; Three pointers: Cipriano 2, Kennedy 3; Free throws: 7-16; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
Cherry 74,
Eveleth-Gilbert 57
At Cherry, the Cherry boys’ basketball team entered the second half down by three to visiting Eveleth-Gilbert, but outscored the Bears by 20 in the second half to defend home court, 74-57.
Matt Welch and Isaac Asuma tied as game high scorers with 26 points apiece for the tigers. Gavin Constantine added 13 for Cherry.
Carter Mavec paced the Golden Bears with 20 points including five made three pointers. Will Bittmann chipped in with 13.
Cherry (8-9) will host Carlton on Monday. Eveleth-Gilbert (7-12) will travel to St. Paul today to take on Mounds Park Academy.
EG 32 25 — 57
CHS 29 45 — 74
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 20, AJ Roen 1, Zach Lindseth 9, Carter Flannigan 6, Josh Creer-Oberstar 6, Jake Sickel 2, Will Bittmann 13; Three pointers: Mavec 5; Free throws: 12-23; Total fouls: 14; Foled out: none.
Cherry: Matt Welch 26, Isaac Asuma 26, Gavin Constantine 13, Zach Carpenter 2, Nick Serna 1, Mason Perkovich 6; Three pointers: Asuma 4, Constantine 3; Free throws: 9-12; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: Serna.
BOYS' HOCKEY
Virginia/MI-B 5,
Proctor 1
At Proctor, the Blue Devils got goals from Keegan Ruedebusch, Brady Seppala, Ryan Scherf, Dillon Drake and Elijah Carlson en route to a 5-1 victory.
Sam Berlin stopped 27 shots in net to secure the victory.
Further details were not available as this edition went to press.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Rainy River 87,
Mesabi Range 68
At International Falls, the Mesabi Range Norsemen couldn’t close the six-point halftime deficit Friday night and fell to Rainy River, 87-68.
The Norsemen were paced by Jaylen Williams with 14 points in the loss. William Howard added 12. Dejsani Beamon finished with 11.
TJ O’Connor led the Voyageurs with 21 points. De’Andrew Morris and Shaquoy Ferrol finished with 17 apiece. Trey Winkler chipped in with 15.
Mesabi Range (3-17, 2-9 MCAC North) will take on Itasca today in Grand Rapids at 3 p.m.
MRC 37 31 — 68
RRCC 43 44 — 87
Mesabi Range: Dejsani Beamon 11, Mayan White 8, Taquarius Wair 8, Jaylen Williams 14, Jouse Collazo 2, William Howard 12, Mamoudou Cisse 6, Daniel Modi 7; Three pointers: Beamon 1, White 1, Wair 1, Williams 1, Modi 1; Free throws: 15-26; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Beamon.
Rainy River: TJ O’Connor 21, Faizon Francis 9, De’Andre Morris 17, Shaquoy Ferrol 17, Fabio Figueroa 2, Jerry William 4, Leonar Castillo 2, Trey Winkler 15; Three pointers: O’Connor 3, Francis 1, Ferrol 1, Winkler 3; Free throws: 15-23; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: Ferrol.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Rainy River 81,
Mesabi Range 55
At International Falls, the Lady Norse were outpaced Friday night in an 81-55 loss to hosting Rainy River.
The Voyageurs outscored Mesabi Range by eight and 18 in the first two quarters to go into the halftime break up 50-24. They cruised in the second half to earn the win.
Jazmine Manning led the Lady Norse in scoring with 13. Haley Hansen added 11.
Alyssa Herrerra and Adesenna Anderson paced Rainy River with 19 points apiece. Arcadya Conway added 15 and Kolby Underwood chipped in with 12.
Mesabi Range (5-9, 5-5 MCAC North) will take on Itasca today in Grand Rapids at 1 p.m.
MRC 15 9 18 13 _ 55
RRCC 23 27 15 16 — 81
Mesabi Range: Hanna Sandberg 3, Hailey Aho 9, Madisen Overbye 9, Haley Hansen 11, Christianna Monger 6, Jasmine Manning 13, Olivia Suihkonen 4; Three pointers: Sandberg 1, Aho 2, Overbye 2, Manning 3; Free throws: 11-22; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Rainy River: Kolby Underwood 12, Shanughnesy Beannett 8, Ariel Jenkins 8, Adesenna Anderson 19, Arcadya Conway 15, Alyssa Herrera 19; Three pointers: Bennett 2, Jenkins 1, Anderson 2, Conway 1, Herrera 1; Free throws: 14-25; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: Herrera.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
North Woods 109,
Moose Lake/WR 104
At Cook, North Woods came out on top Thursday in a double overtime thriller featuring two of the best teams around when the Grizzlies outlasted Moose Lake/Willow River, 109-104.
The visiting Rebels held a 39-36 advantage at the half, but the teams were tied 89-89 after regulation and 96-96 after the first extra session.
North Woods proceeded to outscore Moose Lake/Willow River 13-8 in the final stanza to take the five-point victory.
The Grizzlies were led by Trevor Morrison with 34, Brenden Chiabotti with 23 and TJ Chiabotti with 20.
The Rebels, meanwhile, got 39 from Brady Watrin and 30 from Mason Olson.
MLWR 39 50 7 8 — 104
N. Woods 36 53 7 13 — 109
MLWR: Ben Dewey 4, Duane Broughton 4, Brady Watrin 39, Philly Sheetz 15, Mason Olson 30, Micheal Olson 7, Landin Kurhajetz 5. 3-pointers: Watrin 2, Sheetz 5, Ma. Olson 2, Mi. Olson 1, Kurhajetz 1. Free throws: 9-14. Total fouls: 25. Fouled out: Watrin, Kurhajetz.
N. Woods: Darius Goggleye 14, Jared Chiabotti 18, TJ Chiabotti 20, Brenden Chiabotti 23, Trevor Morrison 34. 3-pointers: J. Chiabotti 4, TJ Chiabotti 1, B. Chiabotti 5. Free throws: 21-33. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: TJ Chiabotti.
Girls' Basketball
Chisholm 60,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 44
CHISHOLM — Sofie Anderson led four Bluestreaks in double figures with 16 as Chisholm beat the Spartans at home Thursday.
Tresa Baumgard had 13, Jordan Temple 12 and Katie Pearson 10 for the Bluestreaks.
Madison Owens led Nashwauk-Keewatin with 16 points. Johnnie Waldvogel had nine.
NK 17 27 — 44
CHS 40 20 — 60
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Madison Owens 16, Johnnie Waldvogel 9, Misty Bozich 8, Kiara Clusiau 43, Emily Howard 4, Katrina Evans 2, Emma Williams 1.
Chisholm: Sofie Anderson 16, Tresa Baumgard 13, Jordan Temple 12, Katie Pearson 10, Lola Huhta 4, Hannah Kne 3, Mya Pessenda 2.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 22; Chisholm 18; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 9-17; Chisholm 18-29; 3-pointers: Owens 4, Bozich, Anderson 2.
