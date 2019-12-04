Samsons mount comeback over Norse, 80-74

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range men’s basketball team looked like they were ready to cruise Wednesday night against visiting Gogebic leading 28-8 at one point in the first half.
The ship stalled from there however as the Samsons managed to cut that deficit to just six by halftime and then finish their comeback in the second half with a six-point win over the Norsemen, 80-74.
The early scoring streak came on the backs of the Norsemen’s three point game with Joshua Bryant, Jaylen Williams, Mayan White, Mamoudou Cisse and Daniel Modi all knocking down long-range shots to help put Mesabi Range on top in the early going.
Gogebic, however, slowly started chipping away at that lead as the Norse defense lost it’s hustle, allowing their opponents to climb back into the game.
Shooting guard Raquentez Woodley began putting on a show in the back end of the opening half. He finished the half with 11 points, including a stretch of nine points that cut the Mesabi Range lead from 18 to nine, 34-25.
The Norse would only manage three more points the rest of the half as they went into the locker room up 37-31 over Gogebic. At the break, Howard led the offense with 10 points for the Norse with Woodley leading the Samsons with his 11.
On his team’s first half performance, Norsemen head coach Dave Wilson liked what he saw early on but attributed the Samson comeback to poor defense from his squad.
“I told the guys at halftime that one of things that we didn’t do towards the end of that first half was hustle,” Wilson said. “Maybe we have to run a little more at practice or something because that hustle that we had in the beginning was gone and it let Gogebic get back in the game.”
Early in the second half with the Norse leading 42-37, Gogebic went on a six point swing to take their first lead since the opening minutes of the contest. After a score on the drive from Mitchell Borseth, back to back threes from Borseth and Yaser Khan put the Samsons up.
A quiet first half from Khan saw him score just five points on a night where he ultimately led his team in scoring with 22. His second half production helped fuel the Gogebic fire as the two teams traded leads for much of the second half.
Up 51-49, the Norse surrendered the lead back to the Samsons on a three point play from Khan that made it 52-41. They stretched that lead to five on back-to-back buckets from Woodley.
They didn’t run away with it, however, as a three point play from Howard and a layup on the next Norse possession tied things back up at 56.
Later in the half with Mesabi leading 65-64, Khan nailed a three and Woodley knocked down a jumper shortly thereafter to put Gogebic up 69-68. From there, the Samsons were able to fend off the Norsemen and defeat them on their home court.
Khan led Gogebic with 22 with Woodley finishing with 20. Borseth chipped in with 14. Howard led the Norsemen with 24, Cisse added 15 and Bryant tallied 14.
After the game, Wilson said he expected a close battle with Gogebic and said giving up their big lead, as well as poor shot selection ultimately did the Norsemen in.
“We know this Gogebic team isn’t one that’s going to let us run away like that,” Wilson said. “We’re always back and forth with them so once they got in it and were able to get a few stops at the end, they were able to hold us off for the win.
“One of the things I’m going to talk to the guys about is shot selection. Towards the end of these games we have to be more selective with the shots we want to put up. I think our fellas did a good job in the beginning and hit quite a few threes but I think down the line, you have to choose the right shots this late in the game.”
The Norse fall to 1-2 overall. They’ll be back in action this weekend at Western Technical on Friday and at Rochester on Saturday.
GCC 31 49 — 80
MRC 37 37 — 74
Gogebic: Emmanuel Ige 2, Luke Miller 5, Steven Nelson 6, Raquentez Woodley 20, Mitchell Borseth 14, Dachau Lyle 5, Yaser Khan 22, Gavin Rasinici 6; Three pointers: Miller 1, Woodley 1, Borseth 2, Khan 3; Free throws: 17-25; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Woodley.
Mesabi Range: Dejsani Beamon 4, Mayan White 5, Jaylen Williams 9, William Howard 24, Mamoudou Cisse 15, Joshua Bryant 14, Daniel Modi 3; Three pointers: White 1, Williams 1, Howard 2, Cisse 2, Bryant 3, Modi 1; Free throws: 10-15; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: Beamon, Williams
