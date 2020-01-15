Short-handed Norse down Itasca, 70-64

Mesabi Range's Haley Aho and Itasca's Madi Taylor battle for a rebound in the first half of Wednesday night's game in Virginia.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA — Just five players on the active roster would be all the Mesabi Range Lady Norse needed Wednesday, defeating visiting Itasca, 70-64.

Two Lady Norse players put down more than 20 points to lead the short-handed squad. Haley Hansen finished with 28 points to go along with her 19 rebounds, while Madisen Overbye added 23 points. Hailey Aho rounded out the scorers in double figures with 15.

Maddy Shepard led the Lady Vikings with 22 points.

Mesabi Range improves to 2-6 on the season and 2-2 in MCAC North play. Next, they’ll play host to Lake Superior College, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

ICC 9 16 16 23 — 64

MRC 17 27 11 15 — 70

Itasca:Haley Murray 11, Jordin McCartney 12, Maddi Taylor 4, Maddy Shepard 22, Tayleona Frazier 3, Caroline Cheney 12; Three pointers: Murray 1, McCartney 2, Shepard 3, Frazier 1; Free throws: 5-8; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.

Mesabi Range: Hailey Aho 15, Madisen Overbye 23, Haley Hansen 28, Christianna Monger 2, Olivia Suihkonen 2; Three pointers: Aho 2, Overbye 3; Free throws: 5-11; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.

