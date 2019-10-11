Titans stifle Blue Devils, 40-0

VIRGINIA — Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin racked up 427 yards of total offense and stifled the Virginia offense to spoil the Blue Devils’ Homecoming game, 40-0, on a cold, blustery night at Ewens Field.
The Titans (5-2) seemingly did little wrong as the amassed 322 rushing yards and another 105 yards through the air to keep Virginia winless on the season. The Devils had a total of 153 yards of offense in the contest, which was the last game to be played at Ewens Field.
GNK took control of the game on their first possession after a bad Virginia snap gave the Titans the ball just 34 yards from pay dirt. Just a short time later, GNK’s Eli Conaway ran 22 yards to the Devils seven before finishing the job on the next play to give the visitors an 8-0 advantage.
The Devils got another chance on offense and moved the ball successfully on runs by Jack Toman and Noah Niece to get to the GNK 42. However, Toman got sacked and Virginia was forced to punt.
GNK quarterback Blace Tomberlin turned to the passing game and found Dylan DeChampeau for a 32-yard gain down to the Devils 38. The Titans then turned to the run to go the remaining 38 yards. Tomberlin got the final carry and took it 16 yards to the end zone for a 14-0 lead after one quarter of play.
Virginia’s struggles continued in the second quarter and Greenway/N-K finally took advantage after a Devils punt ave them the ball on their own 39.
This time Conaway spearheaded the 61-yard drive before Tomberlin found Ty Donahue for a 20-yard catch and run to make it 20-0.
Virginia’s next possession saw them go to the air with a good deal of success. Toman found wide receiver Braeden Seppala for a 42-yard gain and Ryan Hujanen’s catch and run put the ball at the Titans 1-yard line. However, Virginia couldn’t punch it in after taking a sack and being pushed back by GNK, which took over on downs at their own 36.
The Titans proceeded to reach midfield before Conaway broke free again a a 49-yard scoring run off left tackle for a 28-0 GNK advantage at the break.
The Titans scored again in the third and fourth quarters to take a commanding 40-0 lead, while Toman, Niece, Hujanen and the Devils could get little going.
Virginia did put together a 58-yard drive early in the final stanza as Hujanen hauled in a tipped pass and Toman broke free for a 22-yard run. The Devils reached the GNK 5, but the drive ultimately stalled out.
The Devils play at International Falls on Wednesday and GNK plays at Mesabi East.
Greenway/N-K141466—40
Virginia0000—0
First Quarter
GNK — Eli Conaway 7 run (Conaway run)
GNK — Blace Tomberlin 16 run (run fails)
Second Quarter
GNK — Ty Donahue 20 pass from Tomberlin (run fails)
GNK — Conaway 49 run (Tom Cueller pass from Tomberlin)
Third Quarter
GNK — Cuellar 24 pass from Tomberlin (run fails)
Fourth Quarter
GNK — Donahue 3 run (run fails)
Two Harbors 25,
Mesabi East 0
At Two Harbors, the Agates ran 46 times for 231 yards en route to a 25-0 win over Mesabi East.
Eli Schlangen ran 14 times for 72 yards and one touchdown, while Cole Komarek had six carries for 60 yards and a TD. Sam Johnson also rushed for two scores to lead Two Harbors.
Mesabi East hosts Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin on Wednesday in the regular season finale.
Mesabi East 0 0 0 0 — 0
Two Harbors 7 0 12 6 — 25
First Quarter
TH — Eli Schlangen 4 run (Jake Van Kekerix kick)
Third Quarter
TH — Sam Johnson 8 run (kick fails)
TH — Cole Komarek 37 run (kick fails)
Fourth Quarter
TH — Sam Johnson 11 run (kick fails)
Mountain Iron-Buhl 1,
Floodwood 0
The Rangers improved to 6-1 after Floodwood forfeited Friday night’s game against Mountain Iron-Buhl.
MI-B hosts Isle on Wednesday.
North Woods 40,
East Central 0
At Cook, TJ Chiabotti ran 19 times for 133 yards and scored three times to lead the Grizzlies past East Central, 40-0.
Nathan Crain also had two fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown in the end zone), Jared Chiabotti secured two interceptions and Austin Sokoloski ran six times for 60 yards.
North Woods plays at Chisholm on Wednesday.
EC 0 0 0 0 0
NW 6 18 8 8 40
N- Nathan Crain Fumble recovery in end zone (Run failed)
N- Crain 29 run (run failed)
N- TJ Chiabotti 2 run (run failed)
N- Chiabotti 4 Run (Run failed)
N- Chiabotti 15 run (Olin Nelson pass from Zach Cheney)
N Jake Panichi 3 run (Carter Holman run)
Cook County 52,
Northest Range 0
At Grand Marais, the Vikings dominated play as they grounded the Nighthawks, 52-0.
Northeast Range (0-7) closes out the regular season Wednesday against Carlton/Wrenshall at 7 p.m. in Babbitt. No further stats were available.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mesabi Range 3,
Rainy River 1
At International Falls, the Lady Norse rallied after losing the first game to take down Rainy River, 3-1 (23-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-19) on the road.
Mesabi Range had a strong all-around effort with Montana Baker putting down 15 kills and digging up 11 volleyballs and Sarah Voss putting together 37 set assists. Isabella Mattila added 10 kills and a .769 hitting percentage, while Haley Hansen controlled the middle with 12 kills and four blocks.
In addition, Madisen Overbye scored 11 digs, Hanna Sandberg tallied 10 digs and Taylor Mejdrich chipped in with nine kills and three blocks. Kamini Bowman scored three blocks and two ace services, while Morgan added two more aces.
Mesabi Range (13-8 overall, 8-1 MCAC North) plays at Northland today at 11 a.m.
