UMD's Perunovich signs pro deal with Blues

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms on a two-year entry level contract with defenseman Scott Perunovich.

Perunovich was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round (No. 45 overall) at the 2018 NHL Draft.

Perunovich, 21, recently finished his third year at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. In 2019-20, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound defenseman led the Bulldogs with 40 points (six goals, 34 assists) in 34 regular-season games. Perunovich also earned the NCHC Scoring Champion Award and was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award (top collegiate player).

His college career began in 2017-18 when he posted 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) and earned the NCAA’s Tim Taylor Award (top collegiate rookie) while leading the team to the 2018 NCAA Championship. The next season, Perunovich was named the NCHC Best Offensive Defenseman for the second consecutive year and guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA Championships.

Overall, the Hibbing native dressed in 115 regular-season games with the Bulldogs, tallying 105 points (20 goals, 85 assists) and a plus-50 rating. He was a two-time NCAA (West) All-American and earned NCHC First Team All-Star honors in each of his three seasons.

