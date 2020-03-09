Vermilion, Mesabi Range split twin bill in Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Mesabi Range College split a doubleheader with Vermilion Community College Monday, an outcome that gave both teams their first win on their Florida spring training trip.
Vermilion had the advantage in game one as they rolled past the Norsemen, 12-2, in six innings.
Robert Jahn led the Ironmen with a hit and three RBI, Lxamri Boldon and Jonathan Leon each had one hit and one RBI, and Kaleb Beane added two RBI.
VCC scored three runs in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth and five in the sixth to put the game away.
Ryan Kling picked up the win on the mound in a complete-game effort. He allowed two runs on three hits, fanned six and walked three.
MRC’s Jackson Waters took the loss after going five innings and allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits. He also walked seven and struck out four.
MRC was paced by Nathan Rennie (a double) and Cory Wolters with one hit and one RBI each. Austin Harvey also added a hit.
Mesabi Range 10,
Vermilion 9,
14 innings
Mesabi Range outlasted Vermilion, 10-9, in 14 innings as Kyle Peterson and Austin Parrott each had three hits and Carson Holsclaw connected for two hits and three RBI.
Three other Norsemen added hits.
Vermilion was paced by Jahn, Cody Leslie and Max Gausen with two hits each, while four other Ironmen aded hits.
The game was tied 8-8 after nine innings and again at 9-9 after 11 innings.
Mesabi Range, though, got the game-winnining hit in the bottom of the 14th inning.
Hunter Frahm got the pitching win for MRC after going the final seven innings. He allowed four hits and allowed one run, while striking out seven in that span.
Terren Sugita took the loss for VCC after throwing the final 7 2/3 innings.
Mesabi Range (1-5) plays Minnesota State-Fergus Falls today at 8:45 a.m. Vermilion (2-6) takes on Community College of Rhode Island at 8 a.m. today.
