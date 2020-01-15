Vikings take down Mesabi, 86-61

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range men’s basketball team couldn’t match the offensive firepower from visiting Itasca Wednesday and fell by a final score of 86-61.
Brian Pinkney led the Vikings with 20 points as four players finished in double figures for Itasca. Tri’Mel Charlton finished with 18, Zion Brown added 16 and Daniele Ricard chipped in with 15.
Mike Fleming paced the Norsemen offense in the loss, finishing with 17 points. William Howard added 10 more.
Mesabi Range (1-12, 0-4 MCAC North) will host Lake Superior College on Friday. That game is set to start at 7:30 p.m.
ICC 46 40 — 86
MRC 31 30 — 61
Itasca: Tri’Mel Charlton 18, Daniele Ricard 15, Eric Chenault 3, Brian Pinkney 20, Zion Brown 16, Terrell Burney 8, Nick Grant 2, Samir Brown 4; Three pointers: Charlton 3, Ricard 1, Chenault 1, Pinkney 1, Brown 2, Burney 1; Free throws: 17-23; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Dejsani Beamon 8, Mayan White 6, Jarien Ramos 1, Jaylen Williams 7, Josue Cloozao 4, William Howard 10, Mike Fleming 17, Mamoudou Cisse 6, Daniel Modi 2; Three pointers: Beamon 1, White 2, Williams 1, Howard 1, Fleming 1; Free throws: 9-17: Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: Howard.
