Wildcats give Norse 1st loss of year, 18-15

WAHPETON, N.D. — Mesabi Range rallied for 15 fourth-quarter points to tie their regular season finale against the Wildcats before the home team used a last-minute field goal to grab the win, 18-15.

The loss was the Norsemen’s first of the season and will send them into the postseason on a bit of a sour note.

No. 1-seeded Mesabi Range (7-1, 5-0 in the Eastern Division) will now host No. 4-seeded Central Lakes (7-1) at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Mountain in the MCAC quarterfinals. The Norse defeated Central Lakes 27-7 on the road Sept. 14.

In other games Sunday:

• No. 4W Dakota College-Bottineau is at No. 1W North Dakota State College of Science

• No. 3E Rochester plays at No. 2E Itasca.

• No. 3W Northland at No. 2W Minnesota West

