Wildcats give Norse 1st loss of year, 18-15

WAHPETON, N.D. — Mesabi Range rallied for 15 fourth-quarter points to tie their regular season finale against the Wildcats before the home team used a last-minute field goal to grab the win, 18-15.
The loss was the Norsemen’s first of the season and will send them into the postseason on a bit of a sour note.
No. 1-seeded Mesabi Range (7-1, 5-0 in the Eastern Division) will now host No. 4-seeded Central Lakes (7-1) at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Mountain in the MCAC quarterfinals. The Norse defeated Central Lakes 27-7 on the road Sept. 14.
In other games Sunday:
• No. 4W Dakota College-Bottineau is at No. 1W North Dakota State College of Science
• No. 3E Rochester plays at No. 2E Itasca.
• No. 3W Northland at No. 2W Minnesota West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.