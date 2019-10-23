Devils finish second in home quadrangular

VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils swam to victory in one event and touched second in three others to earn second place Tuesday in the Virginia Quadrangular.
Lauryn Devich led the way for the Devils as she swam a 1:10.98 to win the 100 breaststroke.
Virginia’s 200 medley relay unit of Bethany Harvey, Devich, Hailey Pechonick and Chloe Smith grabbed second with a time of 2:03.20; Devich took the silver spot in the 200 individual medley by recording a 2:32.82; and Harvey took the runner-up spot in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:09.32.
Two Harbors won eight events to swim to victory with 370 points. Second-place Virginia scored 302 points.
Virginia Quadrangular
Team Results: 1, Two Harbors/SB, 370; 2, Virginia, 302; 3, Proctor-Hermantown, 289; 4, International Falls, 279.
200 Medley Relay: 1, Two Harbors, 2:00.04; 2, Virginia (Bethany Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick, Chloe Smith), 2:03.20; 3, I. Falls, 2:07.47.
200 freestyle: 1, Riley Larson, TH, 2:06.86; 2, Haley Melin, PH, 2:10.89; 3, Havyn Pelland, IF, 2:15.41; 4, Elise Hoard, Virg, 2:16.03.
200 individual medley: 1, Kaylee Overby, TH, 2:23.69; 2, Devich, Virg, 2:32.82; 3, Liz Nicolai, PH, 2:36.91.
50 freestyle: 1, Kate Thomasen, TH, 26.07; 2, Hannah Ewer, PH, 26.61; 3, Smith, Virg, 27.03.
100 butterfly: 1, Pelland, IF, 1:04.67; 2, Jada Larson, TH, 1:05.29; 3, Emma Vanneste, PH, 1:12.89; 4, Pechonick, Virg, 1:14.27.
100 freestyle: 1, Thomasen, TH, 57.73; 2, Elly Nelson, IF, 1:00.63; 3, Smith, Virg, 1:00.88.
500 freestyle: 1, Riley Larson, TH, 5:40.58; 2, Rosie Cruikshank, TH, 6:09.75; 3, Hoard, Virg, 6:16.77.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Two Harbors, 1:46.63; 2, Proctor-Hermantown, 1:53.46; 3, Virginia (Smith, Steph Kowalski, Morgan Harvey, Hoard), 1:53.66.
100 backstroke: 1, Larson, TH, 1:08.66; 2, Bethany Harvey, Virg, 1:09.32; 3, Melin, 1:09.60.
100 breaststroke: 1, Devich, Virg, 1:10.98; 2, Overby, TH, 1:15.17; 3, Emma Vukmanich, 1:26.16.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Proctor-Hermantown, 4:14.52; 2, Two Harbors, 4:15.28; 3, Int. Falls, 4:18.47; 4, Virginia (Kowalski, Hoard, Harvey, Devich), 4:24.65.
