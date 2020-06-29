2020 Hibbing racing season goes green

HIBBING — Like so many other race tracks across the country, Hibbing Raceway’s season was put on hold due to the COVID concerns and limitations in place but after some restrictions were lifted statewide, the Iron Range Racing Association put forth a plan to reopen.
Once the proposal (that included various fan protections and social distancing measures) was approved on Wednesday, it was full steam ahead for the 2020 lid lifter.
Waschke Family Auto Night featured all six regular divisions of racing and a strong fan turnout to support the event.
In the WISSOTA Late Models, Kyle Peterlin of Hibbing survived a late race skirmish for the lead with Jay Kintner to pick up the win.
Johnny Broking of Grand Rapids had no such challenge en route to the checkered flag in the WISSOTA Modifieds after racing forward from the third row to top Danny Vang.
Much like the Modifieds, the WISSOTA Super Stocks had a runaway win. Kevin Burdick of Proctor won an early duel with Tristan Labarge and stretched his lead over the remainder of the race.
Mark Kangas of Eveleth continued his strong start to the year at other tracks by winning the opening night at his home track of Hibbing in the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds. Kangas edged past Matt Anderson midrace and never looked back. Chad Finckbone of Grand Rapids kicked off his season much like last year with the win in the WISSOTA Pure Stocks. Finckbone charged forward past Stephen Erickson and Cody Herrick to take the win. In the final race of the evening, Kyle House of Wrenshall scored his first win at Hibbing Raceway in the WISSOTA Hornet class. House passed Guy’s Pluming and Heating Dash for Cash winner Anthony Kangas and pulled away to win comfortably.
Hibbing Raceway is off the Fourth of July holiday weekend and will resume action on Saturday, July 11. All six regular classes will once again be in competition. Follow Hibbing Raceway on Facebook and at www.hibbingraceway.com for more updates as we work to fill out the remainder of the 2020 racing season.
SUMMARY:
WISSOTA Late Models:
Feature- Kyle Peterlin, Derek Vesel, Jeff Provinzino, Travis Budisalovich, Keith Niemi, Terry Lillo, Kevin Carlson, Roger Paolo, George Ledin Jr, Todd Frank, Cole Provinzino, Jay Kintner, Jeffery Massingill, Steve Reini, Gunner Frank, Carey LePage, Mark Heinle
WISSOTA Modifieds:
Feature- Johnny Broking, Danny Vang, Kelly Estey, Bob Broking, Keith Koski, Cory Sersha, Jeffery Wood, Josh Beulieu, Jeff Tardy, Ryan Jensen, Steve Stavenger, Josh Martin, Jeff Wood
WISSOTA Super Stocks:
Feature- Kevin Burdick, Tristan Labarge, Robby Lore, Mikey Vajdl, Don Smith, Kevin Salin, Doug Koski, Ronnie Malecki, Dean Mattila, Brian Vajdl
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds:
Feature- Mark Kangas, Tyler Kinter, Cody Carlson, Matt Anderson, Dylan Miller, Chad Vanduker, Alan Olafson, Jeff Forseen, Mervin Castle III, Charlie Castle, Mike Bleinvs, Jeremy Theisen, Darrin Lawler, Frank Paolo
WISSOTA Pure Stocks:
Feature- Chad Finckbone, Stephen Erickson, Cody Herrick, Austin Carlson, Devyn Weleski, Michael Roth, Victor Westerlund, Scott Smith, Sammy Blevins, Mark Gangle, Jon Burt, Nick Cimmermancic
WISSOTA Hornets:
Feature- Kyle House, Anthony Kangas, Mike Egan, Derek Ament, Caleb Decker, Rick Andrews Jr, Chaston Finckbone, Wally Ament, Alyssa Reini, Brennan Schmidt, Eathan Newman, Justin Houck, Ricky Helms, Reid Johnson
