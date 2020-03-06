A test of endurance for Metsa

Gretchen Metsa knows now just how much her mind can play tricks on her.
The Arrowhead 135 Ultra Race pushed the 36-year-old from Buhl to her limits — and to get through some unimaginable experiences on the way to completing the event in her first attempt.
A lot of that was from mistakes during the 135-mile race, which came from her first-year status as a ‘‘rookie.’’
The first rookie mistake was Metsa saying she was not going to sleep in the event which includes running, walking and hiking in the foot category.
“So once I was awake for around 30 hours, I started really slowing down. You lose all track of time. Like how many days have I been out here. Is this my first night, or my second night?’’ she said.
In addition, “you have no watch on to tell you how many miles you’ve gone. And you rarely look at a clock, so you’re just moving forward.’’
The idea of the event playing tricks on her mind came to the fore as she was only 18 miles from the finish line
“Nothing was more important to me at that moment than just to sleep,’’ said Metsa, who planned on resting for the second time just for a short period. However, she woke up 6 1/2 hours later, even though it “just felt like a snap of my fingers.’’
Metsa, who is married with three children, went on to finish the 135-mile trek on the Arrowhead Trail from International Falls to Fortune Bay in 49 1/2 hours.
“Remember, rookies are not meant to finish,’’ Metsa said. “That’s a goal going into it your first year.’’
Just to finish is a tremendous accomplishment because organizers pride themselves on how difficult the event is. The Arrowhead 135 has a 33 percent finish rate for runners, according to Gretchen Metsa and her husband Adam.
Just what is the Arrowhead 135?
“The neat thing about Arrowhead is just how remote it is. So you go 36-40 miles without really sometimes seeing anybody,’’ she said. “You might find a random biker passing you or a snowmobile, but it’s like, ‘Oh man how many hours has it been since I’ve even seen anybody.’’’
After completing the first 36.5 miles on the Arrowhead Trail, competitors arrive at the Gateway Gas Station checkpoint. From Gateway to the Melgeorge’s checkpoint in Cusson is another 35 miles filled with a lot of hills, ups and downs. Another 40 miles to the Surly checkpoint on the way to Cook is still more hills, while the last 26 miles to Fortune Bay are flat. Competitors had from 7 a.m. on Jan. 27 to 7 p.m. on Jan. Z29 to complete the race.
Although those three days were relatively nice, the event is often run in 30-below temperatures. This year high temperatures were in the 20s and lows were in the teens.
Metsa, who was diagnosed with diabetes at age 19, never had a history of running, but she was always active in other outdoors activities. From there, she found out Adam (a Virginia firefighter) had a coworker ran 50-mile races and that piqued her interest.
“It just sounded like something that would be interesting to try to see if you could do it.’’
She started running and her Type I diabetes added a another difficulty level to it. She went back and forth on thinking it was too difficult. However, her daughter was diagnosed with Type I diabetes as well, and she “started seeing the vision of trying to do a marathon. ... I saw it more as something that I needed to accomplish to prove that I could do it, and that she could do it. And that just cascaded the whole thing.’’
Metsa said it took her an entire year to figure out her nutrition, manage her insulin and everyting else that went with running 26.2 miles as a Type I diabetic.
She went on to successfully complete the marathon in September 2017 and wanted to keep challenging herself.
“I finished it and said I can do more than this,’’ which she did in October at a 100K (62 mile) run. “I just amped it up from the marathon to that. I just fell in love with it.’’
This has been her first year doing traditional winter races and she got ready for the Arrowhead by running and winning the Tuscobia 80-mile race on state trails in northern Wisconsin a month before. In the process, she set a new overall course record with a time of 17 hours and 50 minutes.
“It was an 80 mile distance, which fit me well, but jumping from 80 to 135 (miles) brought in just a huge amount of additional issues that come up.’’
To compete in the Arrowhead 40-50 pounds of gear is required and the athletes must pull it behind them on a sled. The mandatory gear includes a 20 below zero sleeping bag, a waterproof bivy sack, insulated sleeping pad, two liters of insulated water, a whistle for around your neck, insurance and identification cards, extra batteries, blinking lights for your front and back, a stove with a one pint pot, fuel for that and a way to light it, plus a pair of hand warmers that competitors must finish with, and insulated mittens. In addition, each racer must finish with 3,000 calories of food with them.
With the sled in tow, each competitor is hiking up hills and not trying to get run over by the sled on the way down.
“It’s like a circus,’’ Metsa said.
“When I finished the race I thought this isn’t a race. This is a competition of like wisdom, how can you use your equipment and manage your food and your water and sleep, which actually sleep was the biggest challenge for me.’’
Speaking of sleep, Metsa simply said, “Why?’’ She was confident she wouldn’t have to stop for that.
She found out different, however.
“Going into it, my goal was to not sleep, so that was my first rookie mistake.’’
There are different options for sleep along the way.
“When you hit mile 70 at Melgeorge’s (Resort in Cusson) you can have the option of sleeping indoors. But other than that, if ever you need to sleep, you’re carrying all your survival gear with you. You have to just bivy they call it, so you have an insulated sleeping bag and you put it inside of a bivy sack that is waterproof.’’ When sleeping, she had to be 10 feet off the snowmobile trail so she didn’t get run over. “You can just sleep whenever you want.’’
Once she decided to set up her bivy sack to sleep, her mind again played some tricks on her.
“I actually thought there were people with me in my sleeping bag. I thought two of my kids’’ were cudding beside me. She also recalls thinking a girl named Jen was complaining that her nose was cold. “I had to find a mitten to cover her nose.’’
When Metsa woke up, she had to go to the bathroom, but she didn’t want to wake everybody up, even though they weren’t actually there.
That feeling didn’t go away, either after getting some rest.
“Even after sleeping, I’m thinking they are still there.’’
Despite the obstacles Metsa had to overcome just to finish, she’ll definitely be doing the Arrowhead 135 again in 2021.
She also believes she can beat the women’s record of 42 hours.
“I believed I could win that race. I believed I could beat the women’s record. I’ll just do that next time,’’ Metsa said.
“I’m going to take all my rookie mistakes and fix them. I’m going to learn how to do sleep deprivation training because Adam is firefighter and he does it all the time. Sleep is definitely a weakness that I have. I have a hard time even staying up until midnight, so I need to work on that.’’
The challenges and the overall feel of the event is what will bring Metsa back.
It is very remote, but that’s what makes it beautiful while also being so difficult.
“It’s kind of like a hidden treasure right here in Northern Minnesota.’’
Metsa said, “The beauty of Arrowhead is that people come from all over the country.’’ Runners, bikers and skiers train, sometimes for years, with the anticipation of getting into the event that allows a limited number to enter. “People come from all over and invest so much time and money into it.’’
Metsa is already looking forward to next year and finishing when it’s dark out because she plans to finish sooner.
This time around, though, she was envisioning what the finish line looked like because she had volunteered there the year before.
“So I just kind of kept a vision of what the finish would look like.’’ As she was approaching it, she said to herself, “Yes, I’m seeing it,’’ which made her emotional all over again.
Since then people have asked her why just finishing wasn’t enough.
“On one hand it is enough to finish, but I just feel like I didn’t give it my best effort. I’m just looking forward to the next time. I can have it teach me more lessons.’’
