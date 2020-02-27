7AA: Giants cage Bears, 74-43

AURORA — When the No. 6 Golden Bears set up their offense or went for a defensive stop, one person they didn’t want to see was Mesabi East’s Ava Hill.
No matter where the ball was, though, Hill always seemed to be nearby.
The senior’s influence on the game helped the No. 3 Giants build a 35-21 lead at the half and go on to win the Section 7AA Tournament first round contest against Eveleth-Gilbert, 74-43. Hill was the game’s high scorer with 33, while Mia Mattfield dropped in 15.
Early on, it took a few minutes for the Giants to warm up as the Golden Bears grabbed a 5-2 lead behind buckets by Payton Dosan and a 3-pointer by Amara Wilcox.
Things quickly turned in Mesabi East’s favor as Mia Mattfield’s rebound and putback tied things up at 5-5.
Hill followed that up with a 3-pointer and an 8-5 lead, which the home team would never give up.
While Meghan Walker, Hannah Hannuksela and Hill all added to the Giants lead, it was three straight Golden Bear turnovers, which helped extend the lead to 16-7 with 11:27 left to go in the first half.
Hill and Mattfield were the story for most of the night as Mesabi East slowed down E-G’s Elli Jankila and controlled the offensive end of the court.
Mattfield ventured outside the paint in the opening stanza, but Giants head coach Chris Whiting advised her to go inside.
“Mia took two shots at the top of the key in the first half and I told her that’s not her spot, dominate down below. She took it to heart, she sure did in the second half, which was nice to see.’’
Mattfield and Kora Forsline defended 6-footer Jankila and kept her to just 10 points, which was a goal coming into the contest, Whiting said. “We knew we had to. She’s a nice inside post. We doubled her when she got it in there and I think that upset her shot a little bit.’’
Mattfield, Forsline, Hannuksela and Hill continued to build their team’s lead as Jankila and Lauren Latvaaho kept the Bears in the game in the first half.
It was hard to offset Hill, who had 19 in the first half. She was everywhere, making steals, handing out assists and pulling down rebounds to lead the Giants to a 14-point halftime lead.
“She was all over the place. Sometimes I have to tell her to back off a little bit,’’ Whiting said said of his senior guard, who has “all drive, all heart.’’
What is Whiting thinking when Hill is doing her thing?
“I’m thinking that’s nice for me,’’ he joked. “Nice for the team. She takes control over things, but when she’s not, I trust the other players too, which is nice to have this year.’’
Whiting credited Mesabi East’s opponent, as well. “Eveleth came in with a nice game plan. They were right in the game in the first. You’ve got to compliment them for that.’’
“I think our girls stuck with them for a half,’’ E-G head coach Karwin Marks said. “I think Ava was just too much tonight. She was outstanding tonight.’’
“There were times when she scored and I said, ‘How do you stop it.’ She’s a very strong player on a good team. They’ll go far.’’
Hannuksela, Hill and Mattfield controlled the early portion of the second half as the Giants put the game out of reach.
After Jankila had a rebound and a putback to make it 48-31, Mesabi East scored the next 16 straight points for a 64-31 advantage. The Bears kept battling, but the Giants were just too much as they scored the 31-point victory.
While Jankila was kept in check, Marks said she “still fought and got her points. She’s been huge for us all year. Talk about improvement. She’s improved greatly from last year.’’
In addition, Jankila played the whole second half with three fouls, while also taking charges, he added.
The Golden Bears (12-15) graduate three seniors, plus one they lost to injury before the season started.
“Coming in as a first year coach, I couldn’t have asked for a better group of seniors,’’ Marks said. “Just the way they work every day. It’s going to be hard to replace them.’’
Mesabi East (23-4) will take on No. 2-seeded Duluth Marshall at 4 p.m. Saturday in Hermantown. The Giants lost to the Hilltoppers 85-72 in early January in Aurora.
“That will be a tough game,’’ Whiting said of the rematch. “But we’ll be up for it. It will be a fun game.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert 21 22 — 43
Mesabi East 35 39 — 74
EG: Lauren Latvaaho 10, Maggie Landwer 1, Payton Dosan 4, Lydia Delich 2, Amara Wilcox 7, Morgan Marks 5, Liz Stanaway 2, Elli Jankila 10, Cadyn Krmpotich 2. 3-pointers: Wilcox 1, Marks 1. Free throws: 11-24.
ME: Ava Hill 33, Meghan Walker 7, Hannah Hannuksela 13, Kora Forsline 6, Mia Mattfield 15. 3-pointers: Hill 2, Walker 1, Hannuksela 1. Free throws: 16-20.
Section 7A
Second Round
Mountain Iron-Buhl 98,
Silver Bay 21
At Mountain Iron, the defending Section 7A champion Rangers opened up their 2020 playoff run with a dominant 98-21 win over Silver Bay.
The second-seeded Rangers put up 65 points in the opening half as the No. 15 seed had no answer for the Rangers scoring attack which saw 14 different players record a bucket.
Miah Gellerstedt led MI-B with 14 points. Jordan Zubich and Sage Ganyo each finished with a dozen. Mia Ganyo added 10 more to help pace the Rangers.
The Mariners were led by Lily Lewis with 10 points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will next take on the winner of No. 7 Cook County and No. 10 Carlton on Saturday. That game will take place at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium at 4 p.m.
SB 11 10 — 21
MIB 65 33 — 98
Silver Bay: Corrina Marolt 3, Kaylee Volesky 3, Lily Lewis 10, Hannah Thums 5; Three pointers: Lewis 2; Free throws: 9-16; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Laney Ryan 5, Jacie Kvas 2, Hali Savela 4, Jordan Zubich 12, Brooke Niska 9, Miah Gellerstedt 14, Sage Ganyo 12, Angel Moore 5, Mia Ganyo 10, Ava Butler 8, Suzy Aubrey 2, Zoe Bailczak 2, Desi Milton 8, Lauren Maki 5; Three pointers: Zubich 2, Niska 3, Gellerstedt 4, S. Ganyo 2, M. Ganyo 2, Milton 2, Maki 1; Free throws: 4-5; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Ely 47,
Bigfork 34
At Ely, the fourth-seeded Ely girls’ basketball team played without star senior Erika Mattson Thursday night, but managed to pull out the win against No. 13 Bigfork, 47-34.
Mattson went down early in the week with an injury according to Timberwolves head coach Darren Visser and her status for Ely’s next playoff game on Saturday is unknown.
Going into the break up just 15-13, the Timberwolves relied on their defense in the second half to close things out.
“We came in shorthanded and we had to run a young team tonight,” Visser said. “We had a senior, two freshman and two eighth graders starting for us so it took some time to just get our flow going.
“In the end, I think we played some good defense and got ourselves some good opportunities to win the game.”
Brielle Kallberg led Ely with 33 points on the night. Natalie Haley had 19 for Bigfork.
Ely will take on the winner of No. 5 Chisholm and No. 12 North Woods on Saturday at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium. That game is slated to start at 12:30 p.m.
BHS 13 21 — 34
Ely 15 32 — 47
Bigfork: Madysen Tendrup 7, Kristen Grover 3, Natalie Haley 19, Aurora Watson 3, Hannah Hastings 2; Three pointers: Tendrup 1, Haley 1, Watson 1; Free throws: 9-12; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: Haley, Watson.
Ely: Brielle Kallberg 33, Grace LaTourell 7, Madeline Perry 5, Winter Saino 2; Three pointers: Kallberg 1, LaTourell 2; Free throws: 14-25; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Cherry 83,
Hill City/Northland 23
At Cherry, the No. 3 Cherry girls’ basketball team opened up their Section 7A playoff run with an 83-23 win over No. 14 Hill City/Northland.
Katie Peterson and Jessa Schroetter paced the Tigers with 14 points apiece. Kaelynn Kudis added 13 more.
Alexis Cash led the Storm with 8 points.
Cherry moves on to Saturday’s 7A quarterfinals where they will take on the winner of No. 11 Deer River and No. 6 Littlefork-Big Falls. That game is set for 5:30 p.m. at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium.
HC/N 9 14 — 23
CHS 58 25 — 83
Hill City/Northland: Ruby Booth 2, Kayleigh Horn 4, Hunter Ahonen 6, Alexis Cash 8, Emma Finke 3.
Cherry: Katie Peterson 14, Lauren Staples 9, Karlee Grondahl 13, Olivia Baasi 2, Kacie Zganjar 5, Kaelynn Kudis 13, Jessa Schroetter 14, Jillian Sajdak 2, Kaylyn Cappo 7.
Total Fouls: Hill City/Northland 19; Cherry 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hill City/Northland9-15; Cherry 13-29; 3-pointers: Horn, Cash 2, Finke, Grondahl, Kudis 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.