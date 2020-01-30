ALS fundraiser hits the Range

EVELETH — The motto for the Black Woods Blizzard Tour snowmobile ride to fight ALS is “Never Surrender.”
For a countless number of riders over the last 21 years, “never surrender” means taking to the trails to help fight the disease that affects thousands of people in the United States every year.
There is no cure for ALS but the Blizzard Tour has raised millions of dollars in the last two decades in hopes of helping those in Minnesota, the Dakotas and Wisconsin with the disease.
The event originally started with just four riders making their way around Lake Superior in 1999. Snow, rain, sleet or shine; the tour was originally a way to raise awareness about the devastating disease and the impact it has on those affected by it.
Now, it’s transformed into something much larger as hundreds of riders take part annually, raising money leading up to the three-day ride. Since the Tour began fund raising, over $11 million has been raised.
Earlier this month, the 2021 tour had already raised over $500,000 and the million dollar mark was set to be easily eclipsed, according to Sandy Judge of Never Surrender Inc.
“It’s a testament to our supporters, riders and sponsors,” Judge said of the money raised. “They know it’s important to fight this horrible disease and we’re so lucky to have so many amazing people willing to raise money and come on the tour.”
No one gets a free ride, Judge said. Every rider must raise at least $1,500 before earning a spot on the tour and Judge says hitting that mark is not an issue for the riders.
“Last year we had 241 riders and the average raised per person was over $4,000. The people who get involved with this event really take it seriously and raise as much as they can.”
Over 250 riders are taking part in this year’s tour and Judge says it will be the fourth year in a year of hitting over $1 million.
The four-day event officially began Wednesday night this year with registration and a rider reception in Proctor. That opening reception is a highlight for Judge before the tour even gets started.
“It doesn’t matter if there’s 30 people riding or if there’s 200, when you walk in on that Wednesday in Proctor, it feels like a family reunion where you love everyone.
“You get this group from the entire state and the states around us and it’s a lot of people you haven’t seen in at least a year and everyone immediately is in a better mood.”
Thursday morning, riders took off from Proctor along one of two routes. One group of riders made their way through Eveleth, while the other went through Hoyt Lakes, both stopping for lunch in their respective cities. After lunch, riders continued on to Fortune Bay Resort and Casino in Tower for dinner, social hour and entertainment.
Today, riders will depart from Fortune Bay and head to Two Harbors and the tour will end Saturday as riders go from Two Harbors back to Proctor.
This year, there are around 40 new riders doing their first tour, as well as around 15 riders that have been riding every single year possible.
“The new riders will feel like they’ve been a part of it forever and then you have the people who do it every single year and it’s the highlight of their year. Everyone treats each other with so much love and respect and there’s always new people looking to get involved. There’s never a shortage of people wanting to help fight ALS.”
About half of the tour’s riders stopped at the Eveleth Curling Club for lunch and to refuel their sleds. Riders there were happy to get some food but great weather conditions this year meant some riders wanted to keep going.
“We really lucked out this year with the weather and the conditions overall have been great,” said rider Mark Morcomb.
A second year rider, Morcomb still feels like a bit of a rookie compared to some of the tour’s vets, but he’s enjoyed every minute of the ride.
“It’s just a great cause and it’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot of great people involved that help run this and all the people riding in it too. They’ve got a great thing going here and it’s all for a great cause.”
Morcomb rode this year with brother Joe and Jack Kolar, who were riding for their first time on the tour. Kolar Toyota out of Duluth is one of the sponsors of the tour and also hosts an ALS Fishing Tournament out of Duluth. Now, helping with the ALS cause is something the Kolar brothers love doing.
“Kolar has been involved with this ride for a while,” Joe said. “It’s our first ride but Kolar has been sponsoring the tour for a while as well as putting on the fishing tournament. This year we wanted to do a little more and ride in the tour ourselves since our store has been so involved with it for years.”
With the tour raising more each year, Judge says the key to success is just keeping it simple.
“The board of directors and myself, we look really hard at the details that allow our riders to just have an excellent experience,” Judge said. “We try not to change things up year to year but really it’s about getting all the little things right. We’ve grown slowly, but steadily and I think that’s something we’re able to keep doing as long as we keep everything in perspective.”
o
More information on the tour can be found at www.neversurrenderinc.org and on their Facebook page at Never Surrender’s Black Woods Blizzard Tour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.