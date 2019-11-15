Area swimmers advance to today’s consolation finals

MINNEAPOLIS — Area swimmers took to the pool at the state’s biggest event Friday and gave it their all in the Class A State swimming prelims.
While no local athletes finished inside the top eight, some finished inside the top 16 and qualified for today’s consolation finals.
The highest placing area swimmer was Virginia’s Lauryn Devich, who finished the prelims of the 100 breaststroke in 10th place with a time of 1:08.65, ahead of her seed time of 1:10.06. She’ll swim her last race of the season today in the 100 breaststroke consolation heat.
The Mesabi East 400 freestyle relay team also extended their season one more day, finishing in 15th place to move on to the consolation finals. Lydia Skelton, Hannah Nygaard, Adrianna Lehmkuhl and Grace Brunfelt put down a time of 3:43.44, about a second and a half off their seed time of 3:41.83.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Elli Jankila, Mollie Albrecht and the Bears 200 freestyle relay team were all in action Friday.
Jankila finished 19th in the 50 freestyle prelims with a time of 25.22. Also finishing in 19th was Albrecht in the 100 freestyle, stopping the clock with a time of 54.96.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Jankila, Albrecht, Amara Carey and Carly George finished in 20th place with a time of 1:43.85.
Mesabi East had other swimmers in action as well with Emma Williams and Siiri Hakala both competing in the 100 backstroke. Williams finished 19th in the prelims with a time of 1:02.80, while Hakala finished in 22nd with her time of 1:06.83.
Brunfelt was active in the 500 freestyle Friday and finished her season with a 21st place finish with a time of 5:27.63. Brunfelt also competed in the 200 freestyle where she finished in 28th with a time of 2:01.32.
Finally, the Mesabi East 200 medley relay team ended their season with a 24th place finish at the state meet. The team of Williams, Skelton, Nygaard and Kylie Meyer turned in a time of 1:55.27.
Devich, the Giants 400 freestyle team and Mesabi East diver Kailey Fossell will all be in action again today in the swimming and diving finals. Fossell currently sits in third place heading into the diving finals. Finals are set to begin at noon today the U of M Aquatics Center in Minneapolis.
