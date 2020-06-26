Aurora bounces back with 2-1 win

AURORA — The Aurora Senior Babe Ruth baseball team had a short turnaround after opening their season with a loss at home to Ely.
But turning things around was exactly what they did as Aurora picked up a solid 2-1 win over visiting Proctor Friday to move to 1-1 on the season.
Hayden Soular pitched a complete game for Aurora and earned the win on the mound, giving up just one run in the final inning.
A pitchers duel throughout, Soular battled with Proctor’s Cole Johnson on the mound as both teams failed to earn a run through the first five innings.
Proctor threatened early in the top of the first inning as Matt Johnson reached on a single and then moved to third after Kennan Reyelts hit a dribbler up the right side. Soular got Chris Preston to fly out on the next at bat, however, to end the inning.
Aurora went three up, three down in the bottom of the first to bring Proctor back up to bat.
Again, Aurora found themselves in a dangerous position after Cole Johnson reached base on a blooper to center field. A one out walk to Wyatt Okstad moved Johnson to second and he quickly moved to third on the next at bat. Soular managed to get out of the jam once again after striking out Nolan McLeod to end the inning.
Aurora managed to find a few hits here and there, but couldn’t string them together to threaten any runs until late in the game. Proctor threatened again in the top of the fifth inning After Okstad reached on a walk and stole his way to second and then to third over the course of the next two batters. Soular wasn’t fazed, however, and struck out the next three batters he saw to end the threat and the inning.
Aurora put together their first serious offensive threat of the game in the bottom of the fifth after Easton Soular reached on a blooper up the middle to lead off the inning. Hayden Soular was thrown out at first on the next at-bat but moved Easton to second with just one out.
Josh James joined him on the bases after getting hit by a pitch and a bunt by Noah Shuck moved both Easton Soular and James to third and second base, respectively. Aurora failed to bring any runners in, however, as Hunter Levander put the ball in play but Soular was thrown out at home to end the inning.
Strong pitching and defense continued to guide Aurora’s ship in the top of the sixth inning. After a leadoff walk to Matt Johnson, Aurora grabbed the first out on a fly out to shallow center field. Johnson quickly stole his way to second and then to third and a walk to Proctor’s Preston but runners on the corners.
With Cole Johnson at the plate, Proctor attempted to score after sending their runner on first but Aurora catcher Austin Michels wasn’t fooled. Matt Johnson attempted to come home from third in all the confusion but Michels held on to the ball and caught him in a rundown where Aurora eventually got the second out.
Still at-bat, Cole Johnson hit into the play at first and Aurora easily got the third out to end the threat and the inning.
The home team finally got all their offensive parts moving in the bottom of the sixth. With one out recorded, Ty Laugen took a walk to reach first base. Cole Meyer then nailed a double into center field to put two runners into scoring position.
An intentional walk of Michels loaded up the bases for Easton Soular who proceeded to deliver for the home crowd. Soular blasted a line drive single to right field that brought in two runs, giving Aurora their first lead of the contest in the late stages of the game.
Reyelts took over pitching duties from Johnson after the two runs scored. Hayden Soular bopped a single into left field to load up the bases, but Proctor recorded the last two outs to end the inning.
In the top of the seventh, Proctor managed to respond after a leadoff double from Austin Parrott. Hayden Soular recorded two quick strikeouts, however, to nearly put the game away. Another double from McLeod scored Parrott but that’s as close as Proctor was able to get with Soular closing things out with another strikeout to end the game.
After the contest, Aurora head coach Dave Hillman gave credit to the pitchers from both teams for a strong showdown.
“Hayden pitched the complete game with only about 90 pitches,” Hillman said. “We haven’t had someone throw a complete game under 100 in quite a while so he did phenomenal for us tonight. Proctor’s pitcher pitched well too so hat’s off to him. But Hayden did a hell of a job for us on the mound.”
Hillman went on to say that the performance of Soular on the mound and Michels behind the plate were both essential to the win.
“Hayden is kind of leading the team. He’s really, as he’s gotten older, taken baseball seriously and it’s showing. Then we have Austin Michels behind the plate and that play he made at home in the sixth inning with the rundown really kept us in it and allowed us to stay confident.”
On the team’s two runs in the home half of the sixth, Hillman knew just one solid hit with the bases loaded would bring in two runs.
“We just wanted to get that single nice hit because we knew we could score from second with Cole Meyer’s speed out there.”
Playing with no runs on the board for most of the game, Hillman’s message to his team throughout was consistent: stay focused.
“We just had to stay on top of it every inning. We told them if they made a mistake to not worry about it. We knew things would be tight even after we scored and we managed to get those last few outs.”
With the early-season win under their belt, Hillman says it should do wonders for a team that’s becoming increasingly positive as time goes on.
“Our heads used to go down if we didn’t play well or we didn’t win a ball game. That didn’t happen after losing last night. We came back to the field today with our heads held high and we came ready to play. To have that attitude as a team is huge. A lot of kids did a lot of great things this week for the team.”
Aurora will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Taconite.
