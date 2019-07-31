‘Bad’ and ‘Ugly’ to Wild firing GM Fenton

This week’s column is dedicated to John “Red” Larson of Eveleth.
Mr. Larson passed away recently in Moreno Valley, Calif.
“Red” served in the Navy during WWII.
Thank you for your service John.
Rest in peace.
Clarence Cadeau
Good
How about Hibbing High School grad Deion Harris.
He was not drafted in the NFL draft but is now taking part in Washington Redskins training camp, trying to get a spot on the 53-man roster.
Harris played at the University of North Dakota after high school.
Keep up the hard work Deion.
We are rooting for you here.
Finally, to Virginia Legion baseball coach Kody Lindgren for the way he coaches his players and the way he dealt with the press.
I covered quite a few games this summer and could always count on Kody to meet me after all of his games.
I was lucky enough to cover Virginia last week when they fell to a tough Wadena squad in the playoffs.
Virginia had the game in hand until three errors in the final two innings cost them the game.
Lindgren found me right away after talking to his squad and just told me how it was.
They had their chances but just couldn’t get it done.
Overall, I think Virginia had a nice season.
I really hope Lindgren is coaching the squad next season as well.
Great job Kody.
Bad
How about the Minnesota Wild firing GM Paul Fenton after just 15 months?
That was a good hire owner, Craig Leipold.
After missing the playoffs was probably the last straw, but what do you have in mind next, Leipold?
Good luck Wild fans.
Ugly
So, the Wild fire GM Paul Fenton, but did he leave all by himself?
Correct me if I’m wrong but isn’t his son a Wild recruiter?
I guess that GM job is a very good family gig?
The Good, Bad, and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was about former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire.
“How many home runs did he hit in his MLB career and who were they against?”
Must have been a tougher question that as usual, because only 10 readers knew he hit only 4 home runs and they were against the Expos and the Phillies.
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked number 8, which made Dave Bratulich a winner.
If you see my Michelle today, tell her happy anniversary.
Four years of marriage with my honey.
Give this one a try
“Who was the NBA No. 1 draft pick during the year I was born, 1967, and which team drafted him?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
Always remember, “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.....It's Only Sports
