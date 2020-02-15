Here ye, here ye, come one, come all to the 5th Annual Bass Lake Classic (BLC) boot hockey tournament scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, on Bass Lake in Gilbert.
Five short years ago, Nick Maki came up with an amazing season changing idea to help with the Valentine’s Day hangover. An idea derived from his beloved father, Brian Maki, with the hope of bringing enjoyment to his family and friends.
Fifty satisfied patrons attended the first BLC in February 2016 which has now blossomed, thanks to Nick, into hundreds of expected (both participants and spectators) at this year’s special nickel anniversary.
Tournament details:
• $600 cash prize for 1st place
• Prize aware for 2nd place
• $25 per person (teams of 4, $100 per team entry)
• 10 minute games
• $10 entry fee for non-players
• Prizes drawn every half hour including merchandise and cash prizes
• $10 per team bean bag tournament, double elimination, winner take all
• Food, DJ, warming shack, and bonfire
• First games start at 2pm, check-in begins Noon to 1pm (please arrive early)
• Located on Bass Lake in Gilbert
Eshquaguma’s Finest, BLC back to back champions, have adopted the nickname, Seal Team 4! Tony Mosey, call sign Moz Def, was quoted as saying, “Our team responds efficiently during the most pressure situations!” That was made evident in the last two campaigns with Seal Team 4 running up a 10-0 record and 2 BLC Cups.
The ball drops at 2 p.m. sharp. Seal Team 4 plans to drop the bomb on the rest of the field for an unprecedented 3-peat!
If you enjoy beverages, food, laughter, music and all around good-company, we look forward to seeing you Saturday, Feb. 22.
There are still some spots available in the BLC this year. Any teams that want to get in the mix, contact Nick Maki for more information or to sign-up at n_maki@rocketmail.com or Taylor Coon at taylorcoon99@yahoo.com.
