EVELETH — Gilbert native Pat Hogan remembers a time when people thought you couldn’t swim from the Ely Lake beach to the Gilbert beach.
Hogan, now of Gig Harbor, Wash., said he was the first to make the 2.2-mile swim 18 years ago, but many more have done it in the following years.
“Every year since then, it’s kind of become a tradition,’’ the 69-year-old Hogan said, and the Beach to Beach swim has been continually built up.
The event was so unusual when he did it by himself 18 years ago, that it made the front page of The Gilbert Herald. The headline for the event read, “Local swimmer accomplishes marathon swim.’’
Nearly 30 swimmers turned out Friday morning on a beautiful and hot day to test their own open water swimming skills.
Hogan thought the numbers might be down this year with people out of shape due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the turnout remained high.
“It’s great to maintain the tradition of the 4th,’’ he added. “It’s a good Range 4th tradition.’’
The event attracted many high school swimmers, some recent graduates and others that finished high school in the 1980s or the 1990s.
2019 champion Victoria Greeman of Apple Valley, 18, came back to defend her title and record-setting time of 49 minutes and 48 seconds.
Greeman was able to win the event again this year and set a new record (48:36) by 1 minute and 12 seconds.
Greeman and her family vacation on the Cook end of Lake Vermilion and her dad found out about the event last year. When not doing the lake swim, she trains in the Mesabi Family YMCA in Mountain Iron, which helps keep her in shape for the Riptide Swim Team in the Twin Cities.
The 18-year-old likes the variables of swimming in open water.
“Open water you don’t know who’s coming to the competition so it makes it a little bit more exciting than the pool because at least in the Twin Cities you see the same people over and over again. You know what they’re going to do.’’
The conditions can vary from race to race, Greeman added, and she finds it interesting to see what each swimmer does in the different conditions.
Friday’s conditions were pretty good, she said, with warm temperatures and little or no wind at the 10 a.m. start time.
Coordinator Perry Brown said the challenge of the race is “kind of interesting.’’ When he tells people it will take about an hour, they are quite surprised and joke that it will take them four times that.
Brown said he often sees them come in at one hour and 10 minutes with them being “shocked that a couple miles isn’t all that far.’’
Hogan and Brown both hope the event continues for years to come.
“That’s the value of having young people now taking part,’’ Hogan said. “They should be able to carry it on for many years to come. That’s what we’re hoping for anyway.’’
“We’ve got a pretty good group of young kids that keep it going,’’ Brown said. “A lot of the high school kids are here.’’ In addition, some fathers are taking part, as well. “There’s a couple of dads out there that are still staying in shape and still having fun swimming.’’
The top six finishers (all under one hour) are as follows:
1st - Victoria Greeman, 48:36
2nd - Owen Engel, 49:10
3rd - Jeff Brown, 54:22
4th - Ellie Robillard, 56:10
5th - Aaron Kelson, 57:15
6th - Bodi George, 59.24
