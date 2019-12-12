Bears down Devils in IRC clash, 4-1

VIRGINIA — The fans had barely settle into their seats when the Golden Bears scored the first goal in the season’s first rivalry game against the homestanding Blue Devils.
Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East’s Tommy Schlotec took a pass from Jack Halliday and fired it stick side past Virginia/MI-B netminder Ian Kangas after only 51 seconds of play at the Miners Memorial Arena.
The lead held up less than two minutes before the Devils’ Ryan Scherf zipped the puck past Mack Lautigar with just 2:43 gone in the opening stanza.
The fast start didn’t end there.
Twenty-five seconds later Will Troutwine took a pass from Elliot Van Orsdel at the point and fired it past Kangas to give the Golden Bears a 2-1 lead — an advantage they would not relinquish.
Virginia/MI-B head coach Cale Finseth talked about just how important that goal was.
“You have to work off the momentum when you’re tied 1-1 and you give up 1 15 seconds later. It kind of defeats the momentum you just created for yourself. It’s just playing after you score. You have to have a good shift after that.’’
While the score remained at 2-1 until midway through the third period, E-G/ME head coach Jeff Torrel was happy with how his team adjusted.
“The end result was good. We took the play away from them after the first for the most part,’’ he said. “Our defensemen didn’t give them much room to move. They didn’t get much to our net after that.’’
While the Golden Bears defense was holding the Blue Devil offense in check, E-G/ME senior goalie Mack Lautigar (returning from a broken arm) turned aside all but one of the 38 shots he faced.
“He hadn’t had a chance to face Virginia yet in his career so it was a good welcome back for him,’’ Torrel said. “At the end he made some big kick saves for us and that was good for him too.’’
The teams battled all night long with some bone-rattling hits. The middle portion of the contest included more than 35 minutes of scoreless action and some good saves on both sides.
With the Bears putting constant pressure on Kangas, the visitors finally broke through 7:30 into the third. It was E-G/ME’s Nick Troutwine who took a rebound and kept hitting at it until he knocked into the Blue Devil net for a 3-1 Bears lead.
Virginia/MI-B had a chance to make up some ground late in the contest after the Bears took a pair of penalties late in the contest. The Blue Devils had a 5-on-3 advantage for a short time and a 4-on-3 advantage, but couldn’t break through against Lautigar despite putting several shots on net.
Van Orsdel eventually got the puck from Will Troutwine with 12.6 seconds left to play and fired it into the empty net for the final tally, which was shorthanded.
The E-G/ME offense picked up in the third, Torrel said, after the Bears adjusted to the sophomore Kangas in the Devil net.
“We got a little tight on their net. Ian Kangas is pretty big in that net. We needed to step back from the net a little bit. I think that was part of our problem with our offense tonight.’’
The scoring trouble early was probably due to the nature of the well-attended rivalry game, Torrel added.
“We have to understand their just kids. They see the atmosphere and they’re a little tight out there. We could see it so we just kind of let the guys figure it out themselves. They came out a bit harder in the second and third.’’
The Bears’ coach said Virginia/MI-B worked really hard in the contest and “we didn’t match their intensity in the first. I thought after that we picked it up a little. I think we can still pick it up more.’’
“I think the guys played extremely hard and that’s an Eveleth, Virginia game,’’ Finseth said. “I was proud of the way the guys played. We made some small minor mistakes, which they capitalized on. We have to work on those. We’re young and that’s going to happen. It’s kind of part of the game. That’s the difference between a 3-2 win and a 2-3 or a 1-4 loss.’’
Despite the loss and allowing four goals, Finseth said Kangas “played really well,’’ as did Scherf. “Ryan Scherf always plays hard. You can see him. He’s going. He’s kind of the motor of this team. To be honest, I’m proud of the guys the way they worked. They worked hard.’’
The Golden Bears (5-3) play at Greenway, while the Blue Devils (2-6) host South St. Paul on Dec. 20.
EGME 1 0 0 — 1
VMIB 2 0 2 — 4
First period: 1, EGME, Tommy Schlotec (Jack Halliday), :51; 2, VMIB, Ryan Scherf (Brady Seppala, Tom Nemanich), 2:43; 3, EGME, Will Troutwine (Elliot Van Orsdel), 3:08.
Third period: 4, EGME, Nick Troutwine (Nick Beaudette, Van Orsdel), 7:30; 5, Van Orsdel (W. Troutwine), 16:48.
Saves: Mack Lautigar, EGME, 6-4-8—18; Ian Kangas, VMIB, 11-12-14—37.
Penalties: EGME, 5-for-10; VMIB, 3-for-15.
Girls’ Basketball
Eveleth-Gilbert 66,
Chisholm 30
At Eveleth, the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team played a solid, well-rounded game Thursday to down visiting Chisholm, 66-30.
Elli Jankila led the way for the Golden Bears with 19 points. Lauren Latvaaho added 12. Sofie Anderson led the Blue streaks with 11 and Tresa Baumgard chipped in with 10.
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Karwin Marks was pleased with his team’s effort on the court in the win.
“I think our girls played the games game they’ve played in a long time tonight,” Marks said. “We had a lot of assists out there and played a very unselfish game I thought. It was definitely a big team win for sure.”
Eveleth-Gilbert (3-3) will play host to Crosby-Ironton on Tuesday.
CHS 14 16 — 30
EG 38 28 — 66
Chisholm: Lola Huhta 2, Sofie Anderson 11, Hannah Kne 4, Tresa Baumgard 10, Amanda Bjortomt 3; Three pointers: Anderson 1, Bjortomt 1; Free throws: 0-4; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Lauren Latvaaho 12, Payton Dosan 7, Lydia Delich 6, Amara Wilcox 3, Morgan Marks 5, Liz Stanaway 7, Ellie Jankila 19, Kaitlyn Larson 2, Cadyn Krmpotich 5; Three pointers: Latvaaho 1, Dosan 1, Wilcox 1, Marks 1; Free throws: 8-15; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Cook County 58,
Northeast Range 30
At Babbitt, the Northeast Range girls’ basketball team got 10 points from Casey Zahnow, but ultiamtely it wasn’t enough as they fell to Cook County 58-30.
Abbie Crawford led all scorers for the Vikings with 23 points. Ariana Poyirer added 18.
“I think we’re stepping in the right direction,” Nighthawks head coach Paxton Goodsky said. “We had a tough couple teams to play this week but I think we’re stepping in the right direction.”
Northeast Range will be back on the court on Tuesday when they travel to Cloquet to take on Fond du Lac Ojibwe.
CC 26 32 — 58
NER 13 17 — 30
Cook County: Alyssa Spry 3, Abbie Crawford 23, Paisley Smith 2, Katie Peck 6, Anna Fragale 1, Ariana Poyirier 18, Rhonnie Poyirier 5; Three pointers: Crawford 5, Poirie 1; Free throws: 10-17; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Northeast Range: Aili Bee 3, Thia Lawsing 5, Natalie Nelmark 3, Jenna Smith 3, Alexia Lightfeather 4, Else Bee 2, Casey Zahnow 10; Three pointers: A. Bee 1, Lawsing 1, Lightfeather 1, Zahnow 2; Free throws: 3-6; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
