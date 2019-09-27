Bears hold on to Highway 53 trophy

EVELETH — Nick Beaudette passed for two touchdowns and ran in another as the Golden Bears got out to a big lead and held off the Blue Devils, 27-24.
The Golden Bears were on fire early in their quest to retain the Highway 53 Trophy, which would come with a win over their rival Virginia.
Eveleth-Gilbert was clicking on all cylinders, which included the running and pass catching of Jacob Sickel, Tommy Schlotec’s rushing, Hunter Pederson’s receiving and Nick Beaudette running the show from the quarterback position.
The Bears put together an 83-yard scoring drive on their first possession, which culminated with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Beaudette to Pederson for a 7-0 E-G lead.
From there the Bears defense stifled the Blue Devils and forced them to punt on their next two possessions. E-G couldn’t take advantage and fumbled the ball away to Virginia on their own 21. Eight plays later, Virginia quarterback Jack Toman found Cole Schaefer and converted on a 2-point converion to take an 8-7 lead early in the second quarter
After exchanging punts, E-G proceeded to drive 63 yads, largely behind the runs of Beaudette and Sickel. Schlotec and Will Troutwine also hauled in some key passes, while Beaudette found Pederson again for a three-yard scoring strike to put the Bears back on top, 14-8.
E-G head coach Sean Streier was impressed from Beaudette and his entire team Friday night.
“He’s definitely the focal point of the offense,’’ Streier said of his quarterback. “We trust him with a lot and he definitely showed up tonight.’’
Regarding Pederson’s two touchdown catches in the first half, the coach said Pederson’s efforts have been a work in progress of late.
“He definitely has improved in the last couple weeks on bringing the ball in and catching it.’’
In addition to the plays on the field, Streier said his club received some extra motivation when previous head coach Derek Malner returned from a one-year military deployment to Afghanistan.
The E-G boys were fired up for the rivalry game against Virginia and got even more fired up when they learned of Malner’s return on Friday. “We’re glad we can get the win for him.’’
After a strong first half, the Golden Bears amped things up with two third quarter touchdowns spurred by Sickel and Beaudette. Sickel ripped off a run for 19 yards and Beaudette immediately followed that up with a 45-yard touchdown run right up the gut for a 20-8 lead.
The E-G defense came up big again with a 4th and 1 stop of Virginia’s Toman at the E-G 46. Two plays later Beaudette handled pressure in the pocket and found Sickel with a 45-yard touchdown for a 27-8 lead.
Virginia didn’t let the deficit bother them. On the next possession, Toman found Ryan Scherf for a 61-yard catch and run down to the 2 yard line. On 3rd and goal, Jacob Gibson found the end zone from the 1 and the lead was cut to 27-16.
The Devils forced E-G to punt on the next series and Scherf and Toman went to work again. A few plays later Schaefer hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass to make it a 27-24 game with 10:47 left to go.
Neither team could get much going late in the game. Virginia tried to mount one last drive, but penalties seriously hurt their effort. One last play on 4th and 5 had the E-G defense all over Toman with a sack to put the contest away.
E-G (2-3) plays at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin next week, while Virginia (0-5) plays at Mesabi East.
Virginia 0 8 8 8 — 24
Eveleth-Gilbert 7 7 13 0 — 27
First Quarter
EG — Hunter Pederson pass from Nick Beaudette (Will Troutwine kick)
Second Quarter
V — Cole Schaefer 8 pass from Jack Toman (Toman run)
EG — Pederson 3 pass from Beaudette
Third Quarter
EG — Beaudette 45 run (pass fails)
EG — Jacob Sickel 45 pass from Beaudette (Troutwine kick)
V — Jacob Gibson 1 run (Noah Niece run)
Fourth Quarter
V — Schaefer 15 pass from Toman (Ryan Hujanen run)
Cherry 46,
Northeast Range 14
BABBITT — Justin Caple scored three touchdowns as the Tigers beat the Nighthawks on the road Friday.
Caple scored on touchdown runs 35 yards, 75 yards and 2 yards, all in the first quarter.
Ryan Peterson would score twice in the second quarter on a 4-yard scoring pass and a 75-yard touchdown pass.
Austin Michels scored on a 52-yard run and a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Dillon Gorsma had a 17-yard scoring run, and Bralyn Lislegard scored from six yards out for Northeast Range.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 52,
Bigfork 16
At Mountain Iron, the Rangers rolled over Bigfork in the second half to come away with a 52-16 win over the Huskies Friday night.
After one half of play, Mountain Iron-Buhl led Bigfork 24-16 before shutting out the Huskies 28-0 thanks to the running of quarterback Asher Zubich in the second half to come away with the decisive win.
Dillon Drake got the scoring started in the first with a 41 yard touchdown run.
Riley Busch got the second Ranger score of the game on a 55 yard pass from Asher Zubich. Zubich then aired it out later in the quarter for a 69-yard passing score to Drake to put the Rangers up 24-16 heading into the break.
It was all Zubich in the second half as he recorded four rushing touchdowns — three in the third and one in the fourth — for eight, 12, 47 and 66 yards, respectively to put the final score at 52-16.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (4-1) will be back in action next Friday when they travel to Hill City/Northland.
BHS 0 16 0 0 — 16
MIB 8 16 22 6 — 52
First Quarter
MIB: Dillon Drake 41 run (Hunter Weigel run)
Second Quarter
BHS: Jared Lovdahl 2 run (Caden Kallinen run)
MIB: Riley Busch 55 pass from Asher Zubich (Drake run)
BHS: Lovdahl 1 run (James Rauzi run)
MIB: Drake 69 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
Third quarter
MIB: Zubich 8 run (Zubich run)
MIB: Zubich 12 run (pass failed)
MIB: Zubich 47 run (Busch pass from Zubich)
Fourth Quarter
MIB: Zubich 66 run (pass failed)
Silver Bay 24,
Ely 14
At Ely, the Ely football team held a three-point leading heading into the break, but 13 unanswered points from Silver Bay gave the Mariners the win Friday night, 24-14.
Following a Silver Bay field goal in the first quarter, Ely senior Bryce Longwell got the Timberwolves scoring started with a 15 yard run to make it an 8-3 game after the two-point run from Lane Anderson.
The Mariners struck next with Mason Ollman taking a 70 yard pass from Riley Tiboni to the house. Ely responded quickly with Dalton Schreffler taking the kickoff return 76 yards to the end zone to go up 14-11.
The Timberwolves were drawing blank in the second half, however, as Silver Bay scored once in each of the remaining quarters to take home the win.
Still searching for their first win, Ely will travel to Babbitt next week to take on Northeast Range.
SB 3 8 6 7 — 24
Ely 8 6 0 0 — 14
First Quarter
SB: 27 field goal
Ely: Bryce Longwell 15 run (Lane Anderson run)
Second Quarter
SB: Mason Ollman 70 pass from Riley Tiboni (Ollman from Tiboni pass)
Ely: Dalton Screffler 76 kickoff return (run fail)
Third Quarter
SB: Ollman 15 run (pass fail)
Fourth Quarter
SB: Tiboni 30 interception return (kick good)
Braham 52,
North Woods 8
At Cook, North Woods ran into a tough Braham team Friday night at home, losing to the Bombers 52-8.
TJ Chiabotti had the lone North Woods score, hitting pay dirt on a 90 yard run in the fourth quarter. Nathan Crain ran in the two-point conversion for the Grizzlies. Chiabotti finished the night with 16 rushes for 120 yards and the lone score.
North Woods (1-4) will travel to Hinckley next week to take on Hinckley-Finlayson.
Braham 16 22 8 6 52
North Woods 0 0 0 8 8
First Quarter
B- Reed Riesing- 31 pass from Hayden Lee (Luke Bendickson run)
B- Bendickson 1 run (Carson Shockman run)
Second Quarter
B- Shockman 22 run (run failed)
B- Riesing 31 pass from Lee (Riesing run)
B- Riesing 32 pass from Lee (Riesing pass from Lee)
Third Quarter
B- Riesing 5 run (Riesing run)
Fourth Quarter
N- TJ Chiabotti 90 run (Nathan Crain run)
B- AJ Beckman 2 run (run failed)
International Falls 38,
Mesabi East 20
At International Falls, the Broncos picked up a home win against the Giants. No further information was available as this edition went to press.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mesabi Range 3,
Century College 0
At Virginia, the Lady Norse picked up non-conference sweep of Century College Friday, winning 25-15, 25-20, 25-22.
Isabella Mattila led the offense with 14 kills and two blocks. Montana Baker added 11 kills, 18 digs and two ace serves. Kamini Bowman finished with 16 digs as well as a pair of aces and a pair of blocks.
Sarah Voss had 33 set assists, two aces and six digs. Madisen Overbye, Hanna Sandberg and Morgan Rock added 10, nine and eight digs, respectively. Finally, Taylor Mejdrich finished with four kills and six digs.
Mesabi Range moves to 11-7 overall and will resume conference play on Wednesday when they travel to Hibbing.
