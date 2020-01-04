Bears skate by Spartans, 5-1

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ hockey team took care of business Saturday afternoon at the Hippodrome, taking down visiting Rochester Mayo, 5-1.
The Golden Bears Gage Johnson opened up the scoring with his first varsity goal, sneaking one past Spartans netminder Max Cothern. The senior attacker came at 10:36 in the first period and was assisted by Nick Beaudette and Hunter Levander.
Cole Meyer kept things going for the Bears in the second period with a goal at 5:47 to make it 2-0 Eveleth-Gilbert. Meyer was assisted by Bryce Kopp and Elliot Van Orsdel.
The lead was stretched to 3-0 later in the period on a power play goal from Nathan Tassoni just under 12 minutes into the period. Tassoni’s goal was assisted by Gavin Skelton and Tommy Schlotec.
Rochester Mayo finally found the back of the net late in the second period and the Bears went into the final intermission with a 3-1 lead.
The two-goal advantage wasn’t enough for the Bears as they added two more power play scores to put things away. At 7:43 in the final frame, Will Troutwine took the pass from Jack Halliday and put it past Cothern to go up 4-1.
Van Orsdel rounded out the scoring at 11:59 in the period, scoring on the power play to make it 5-1. He was assisted by Kopp and Troutwine to close things out.
Getting the win in the net, Mack Lautiger stopped 20 shots for the Bears. Mayo goalie Cothern finished with 42 saves.
Eveleth-Gilbert (8-6) will travel to Hibbing on Tuesday to take on the Bluejackets.
RM 0 1 0 — 1
EG 1 2 2 — 5
First Period
1, EG, Gage Johnson (Nick Beaudette, Hunter Levander), 10:36.
Second Period
2, EG, Cole Meyer (Bryce Kopp, Elliot Van Orsdel), 5:47; 3, EG, Nathan Tassoni (Gavin Skelton, Tommy Schlotec), PP, 11:48; 4, RM, Chandler Dennis (Javan Hodge, Bryce Baker), 14:50.
Third Period
5, EG, Will Troutwine (Jack Halliday), PP, 7:43; 6, EG, Van Orsdel (Kopp, Troutwine), PP, 11:59.
Goalie Saves: Mack Lautiger, EG, 3-7-10—20; Max Cothern, RM, 13-14-15—42.
Penalties-Minutes: EG 9-18; RM 7-14.
Virginia/MI-B 2,
Bloomington Kennedy 1
At Virginia, the Blue Devils picked up a 2-1 win over Bloomington Kennedy Saturday afternoon.
Virginia was the first team to light the lamp Saturday with their first goal coming in the first period. Dillon Drake took a pass from Ryan Scherf and Brennan Peterson and worked the puck past Eagles goalie Luke Skophammer to make it a 1-0 game.
Kennedy scored the lone goal in the second period to knot things up with the Eagles’ John Lane scoring on the power play just 1:55 into the period.
Virginia’s Peterson closed things out late in the third period with a power play goal of his own. Assisted by Tom Nemanich and Scherf, Peterson’s goal at 13:32 was just enough for the Devils as they skated off the ice with a 2-1 win.
Virginia goalie Ian Kangas ended the contest with 30 saves while Skophammer finished with 17 for the Eagles.
Virginia (3-10) will play host to International Falls on Tuesday.
BK 0 1 0 — 1
VMIB 1 0 1 — 2
First Period
1, V, Dillon Drake (Ryan Scherf, Brennan Peterson), 3:15.
Second Period
2, B, John Lane (Logan Dosan, Tyler Jost), PP, 1:55.
Third Period
3, V, Peterson (Tom Nemanich, Scherf), PP, 13:32.
Goalie saves: Luke Skophammer, BK, 5-7-5—17; Ian Kangas, VMIB, 9-11-10—30.
Penalties-Minutes: BK 4-10, VMIB 5-10.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 79,
Red Lake 46
At Red Lake, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team went into the break up 16 on hosting Red Lake, 45-30. Then, in the second half, held the Ogichidaakwag to just 16 points to cruise to a 79-46 win.
Jordan Zubich led all scorers in the contest with 19 points for the Rangers, 15 of which came from behind the three-point line.
Ava Butler finished with 12 points and Jacie Kvas, Brooke Niska and Mia Ganyo all finished with 10 apiece.
Red Lake was paced by Gerika Kingbird and Autumn Holthussen on offense. Both players finished with 14 points.
“We shot the ball well overall today,” Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said. “We played a little better defense there in the second half but really, we just shot very well today.”
The win moves MI-B to 6-2 on the year. They’ll take on the Broncos Monday in International Falls.
MIB 45 34 — 79
RL 30 16 — 46
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 10, Hali Savela 6, Jordan Zubich 19, Brooke Niska 10, Miah Gellerstedt 2, Sage Ganyo 6, Mia Ganyo 10, Ava Butler 12, Suzy Aubrey 2, Lauren Maki 2; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 5, Niska 2, S. Ganyo 1, M. Ganyo 2, Butler 1; Free throws: 7-15; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: S. Ganyo.
Red Lake: Emma Kingbird 2, Kaylynn Chaboyea 4, Lashun Roy 2, Gerika Kingbird 14, Autumn Holthussen 14, Kelanna McClain 8, Latayla Pemberton 2; Three pointers: Holthussen 1; Free throws: 9-21; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Chaboyea.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
North Woods 93,
Red Lake 91
At Cook, a 15 point lead for North Woods at half time almost wasn’t enough to hold off Red Lake Saturday.
The Grizzlies went in to the break up 48-33 over the Ogichidaag but Red Lake answered back with a 58-point second half on the back of 29 points from Delwyn Holthussen.
It wasn’t enough, however, as North Woods senior Trevor Morrison poured in a game-high 47 to lead the Grizzlies to the close win, 93-91.
Morrison’s 47 points included nine from three-point range. Brenden Chiabotti finished with 17 and Jared Chiabotti added 16 for the Grizzlies.
Holthussen led Red Lake with 29, Aaron Chaboyea had 18, Riley Chaboyea tallied 16 and Gerald Kingbird and Joshua Graves each finished with 13.
North Woods (7-2) will travel to Two Harbors on Monday.
RL 33 58 — 91
NW 48 45 — 93
Red Lake: Riley Chaboyea 16, Gerald Kingbird 13, Joshua Graves 13, Aaron Chaboyea 18, Delwyn Holthussen 29, Justin Brown 2; Three pointers: R. Chaboyea 4, Kingbird 3, Graves 2; Free throws: 11-21; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Holthussen.
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 3, Jared Chiabotti 16, Brenden Chiabotti 17, Levi Byram 5, Alex Hartway 5, Trevor Morrison 47; Three pointers: J. Chiabotti 3, Hartway 1, Morrison 3; Free throws: 16-23; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Goggleye.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
St. Cloud Tech 94,
Mesabi Range 79
At Fergus Falls, the Norse finished their weekend 0-2 with a 94-79 loss to St. Cloud Tech.
William Howard led Mesabi Range with 20 points in the loss. Jaylen Williams added 17, Dejsani Beamon had 14, Daniel Modi added 12 and Mayan White finished with 11.
Paul Coleman led the Cyclones with 26 points. Torez Kinchen added 14, Tierre Davis and London Williams each added 11.
Mesabi Range (1-8) will travel to Ely on Wednesday to take on Vermilion.
MRC 32 47 — 79
SCT 45 49 — 94
Mesabi Range: Dejsani Bowman 14, Mayan White 11, Jaylen Williams 17, William Howard 20, Mamoudou Cisse 5, Daniel Modi 12; Three pointers: White 1, Williams 1, Howard 1, Cisse 1, Modi 2; Free throws: 11-12; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: Howard.
St. Cloud Tech: Paul Coleman 26, Eric Racine 11, Torez Kinchen 14, Taye Carter 5, Michael Landquist 2, Tierre Davis 11, London Williams 11, Daniel Gardner 3, Michael Asbury 9, Tory Barber 2; Three pointers: Coleman 4, Racine 1, Kinchen 4, Davis 1, Williams 1, Asbury 1; Free throws: 12-16; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Friday’s Game
M. State Fergus Falls 83,
Mesabi Range 71
At Fergus Falls, Dejsani Beamon had 17 points for the Norsemen, but it wasn’t enough Friday night as Mesabi Range fell to Fergus Falls, 83-71.
Beamon led the Norse with 17, Mayan White added 16, William Howard had 14 and Mamoudou Cisse finished with 13.
Alend Alemadi led Fergus Falls with 23 points. Renell Edwards finished with 16 and Alex Hendricks chipped with 15, all from three-point land.
MRC 29 41 — 71
MSFF 39 44 — 83
Mesabi Range: Dejsani Beamon 17, Mayan White 16, Jaylen Williams 7, William Howard 14, Mamoudou Cisse 13, Daniel Modi 4; Three pointers: Beamon 2, White 4, Cisse 1; Free throws: 4-12; Total fouls: 24; fouled out: Beamon.
Fergus Falls: Alend Alemadi 23, Christian Norby 2, Zakaria Zaid 5, Nic Pearson 9, Jonas Baune 9, Renell Edwards 16, Mert Taylor 4, Alex Hendricks 15; Three pointers: Alemadi 3, Zaid 1, Pearson 1, Hendricks 5; Free throws: 17-25; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.