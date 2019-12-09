Ben Romsaas makes his move on Rinne

After going 10-1 in the last 11 games, MDN Sports Writer Ben Romsaas picked up two games on leader John Rinne with just four weeks of games left.
Romsaas went 10-1 (including Seattle beating Minnesota late last Monday) and is now at 93-47 overall.
Rinne went 8-3 in that same stretch and holds a four game lead over the younger Romsaas with a 97-43 mark overall. Ben only missed when he chose New England to beat Kansas City, which didn’t happen.
Ben Romsaas also picked up two games on his father Jim Romsaas (MDN Sports Editor), who went 8-3 and fell into a tie with his son at 93-47 overall.
“Not the best week for us pickers,’’ Rinne said, “But I see Ben did about the best. Great to see him putting up a challenge for dad.’’
“Nice to see Ben making a move on Rinne with another nice week of nine wins, not quite perfect, but pretty darn close,’’ Craig Wainio said in reference to his recent perfect week. “Can’t blame him though, most of us took a flyer on the hated Patriots game,’’ which ended with the Chiefs knocking off New England.
John Kendall is all alone in fourth place after a 9-2 mark in the last 11 games. He only missed on New England and Utah in their loss to Oregon last week and has been 24-6 the last three weeks.
“The 24-6 heater I’m riding unfortunately hasn’t gained me much ground — but I certainly hope it continues. With the season winding down there have to be chances taken if we’re going to catch Rinne, taking chalk may not get it done,’’ said Kendall, who now sits at 91-49 overall.
Chelsea Trucano was 7-4 (including the Vikings loss to Seattle) and is at 90-50 overall. She is all alone in fifth, but is just one game ahead of Wainio and Brad Kern after seeing New Orleans, Oakland and Utah lose over the weekend.
Wainio went 8-3 and has moved up into a tie with Kern, who was 7-4. Both have 89-51 records.
“I was once again in the middle of the pack at 7 wins, the best of the lousiest and the lousiest of the best. If the wild Saints/49ers game had flipped, things would have been better,’’ Wainio said.
Kern was hurt as LSU blasted Georgia in the SEC Championship.
Jim Romsaas suffered the same fate after thinking the Bulldogs could upset the Tigers.
The college slate is light this weekend, but most everyone is looking forward to the Army-Navy contest.
“I am looking forward to the Army-Navy game since it is undoubtedly one of the best spectacles in sports,’’ Kendall said. “Rivalry games always have the chance to get goofy but I think Navy has too much for Army this year and will avenge the last three years.’’
Rinne said it’s “always a great week when the Army/Navy game takes place. It pains me being an Army veteran to take Navy, but I’m also taking the chargers so that pains me also. I’m hoping the Vikings can pull it off but the Chargers are gonna be a very hard game.’’
Kendall is six games out of first, but he’s not giving up over these last four weeks.
“In the attempt to make up some ground on the leaders, I’m taking a number of road teams in the NFL this week. Consequently I’m relying on the Vikings to stay hot, the Texans not being that bad, the Cowboys’ abysmal slide continuing, the Steelers losing in Pittsburgh, and the good Buccaneers showing up in Detroit.’’
All of the panelists are going with Tampa Bay, while they are split on who will win the Steelers-Bills contest.
The prognosticators are also split on the Rams-Cowboys, Giants-Dolphins and Titans-Texans.
Rinne and Coates will have to be kicked off the panel (just kidding) after taking San Diego to win at home against Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.