Bernard pours in 59 to lead Devils past Giants, 97-73

AURORA — Jayden Bernard put on a show from start to finish Tuesday for the Virginia Blue Devils.
Bernard poured in a career-high 59 points as the Devils picked up a 97-73 Iron Range Conference victory over rival Mesabi East.
What led to the outburst for the Virginia senior?
“My teammates. They made a lot of great passes and were playing really good defense. They really helped me out for sure.’’
Virginia head coach Derek Aho said Bernard’s point barrage was “pretty impressive, pretty fun to watch.
“How do you stop a kid like that. He was on tonight. I’m very impressed. He also had some great passes and defensively he caused some turnovers. Very proud of him.’’
The crowd was in awe as Bernard scored from the inside, from long range and via the dunk on possession after possession.
The Blue Devils got their first points when Jack Toman nailed a 3-pointer, but it was all Bernard for the next few minutes.
The Jamestown University recruit scored the next 18 points for Virginia as the Devils took a commanding 21-5 lead less than halfway through the first half.
Much of Bernard’s success came off of Mesabi East turnovers, which turned into fast break layups an even dunks.
The Giants fought back behind the efforts of Cody Fallstrom, who got hot later in the half. HIs field goals and 3-pointers, along with a bucket and a long range bomb from Hunter Hannuksela cut the deficit to 14 points at 33-19.
Virginia scored the next eight straight points (seven by Bernard) and the lead had ballooned to 41-19.
Mesabi East kept scrapping with Kody Frey and Blaisen Kallio scoring to cut the defict to 41-26.
Virginia spread the rock around a bit at that point as Mason Carlson, Bernard, Toman, Nick Peters and Kyle Williams each lighting the scoreboard for a 57-29 halftime lead. Bernard went into the half with 37 points.
Mesabi East head coach Dan Darbo gave an intense halftime speech focusing on his club’s 18 first-half turnovers.
“It’s about turnovers and that’s what it is for our team. We can’t compete with anybody when we do 25 or 28 turnovers a game.’’
Although his team still lost, Darbo was proud of how his players stood tall in the second half (just five turnovers) and didn’t fold.
“We outscored (44-40) and outplayed Virginia in the second half. I’m pretty proud of the guys, but hopefully they get it that it’s all about turnovers and possessions.’’
Bernard and the Blue Devils took advantage of the Giant turnovers to get their high octane offense going.
“When our defense is going, it really is easy for our offense to get going. We are a team that likes to get out and run. I think that’s what we did tonight super well,’’ Bernard said.
Aho agreed with how important the defense was in setting the tempo.
“We always talk about having a good start and getting the momentum. It finally happened. I was proud of them.’’
Implementing a 1-3-1 defense for the game to force the ball outside paid dividends for Virginia from the start. “That first half I couldn’t have asked for anything better. It created turnovers, obviously it created some dunks. That’s the style that gets these guys fired up and the style that they love to play. You can tell that momentum carried. It’s our defense on that one.’’
Asked about Bernard being on fire, Aho said, “We kept talking about that. If a kid has a hot hand, no matter who it is, you have to get him the ball. It was great to have him on that point. Credit to his teammates for pushing the ball up the floor. This is a style that they want to run and gun. Having him be your floor leader as far as getting down the floor, that’s what we want.
Darbo was impressed with Bernard, as well. He called it “one of the best exhibitions of basketball I’ve ever seen in Bernard. That was incredible. That was absolutely incredible. He must have shot 80 percent from the field.’’
Darbo also found Bernard after the game to give him some advice.
“I told him to save some for the rest of the season.’’
Bernard, whose previous career high was in the 30s, wants to keep things going this way.
“We’re going to hope to try and play like that every game and keep our defense locked down and make a run at the State Tournament.’’
The Blue Devils also got double figures from Williams, who had 16 points.
Mesabi East, meanwhile, was paced by Hunter Hannuksela with 21 points, Kody Frey with 13, Cody Fallstrom with 11 and Ethan Fallstrom with 10.
Virginia (2-1) hosts International Falls and Mesabi East (0-3) welcomes in Lakeview Christian, both on Friday.
Virginia 57 40 — 97
M. East 29 44 — 73
VHS: Daniel Squires 3, Dylan Johnson 3, Jack Toman 8, Jayden Bernard 59, Kyle Williams 16, Mason Carlson 6, Nick Peters 2. 3-pointers: Johnson 1, Toman 2, Bernard 7. Free throws: 5-10.
ME: Brayden Leffel 3, Hunter Hannuksela 21, Blaisen Kallio, Dylan Canalia, Kody Frey 13, Ethan Fallstrom 10, Tyler Ritter 6, Kaid Kutar 3, Cody Fallstrom 11, Eli Strle 1, Blaisen Kallio 3, Aiden Swanson 2. 3-pointers: Leffel 1, Hannuksela 2, Frey 1, E. Fallstrom 2, Kutar 1, C. Fallstrom 1, Kallio 1. Free throws: 4-5.
