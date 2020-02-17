Blue Devils cage Golden Bears, 48-38

EVELETH — The first time the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team took on Virginia it was a 30-point loss.
Monday night was a different story.
It was a four point game at the half, but the Blue Devils came away with the 48-38 win.
“I am proud of the way we played tonight,” Golden Bears head coach Karwin Marks said. “Virginia is a very good team and we played with them tonight.”
The teams traded baskets through out the opening half with the biggest lead of the half coming when Eveleth-Gilbert guard Morgan Marks hit a three-pointer to give the Golden Bears an 11-7 lead.
The Blue Devils came back on the strength of five Anna Fink points and a Rian Aune jumper to give the Blue Devils a 15-14 lead.
The teams traded buckets through out the rest of the opening half with the Blue Devils holding a 25-21 lead going into the break.
Aune led Virginia with 10 points, while Elli Jankila and Lauren Latvaaho had 7 each for the Golden Bears.
“I like what we were doing defensivly out there,” Blue Devils coach Spencer Aune said. “It really led to some easy baskets.”
Virginia opened up the second half with an 8-0 run.
Sophomore Kelsey Squires hit back-to-back three-pointers then Lexiss Trygg had a lay up.
The Golden Bears called a time out with 15:29 to play and the Blue Devils leading by 12.
Eveleth-Gilbert stopped the Virginia scoring streak when Amara Wilcox made a free throw.
Virginia added to their lead when Halee Zorman hit a pair of free throws and Trygg added a two more of her own.
Trygg picked up her fourth foul with 6:28 to play and was forced to the bench for a break. The Golden Bears used that to fight to get back in to the game.
Latvaaho hit a jumper and Maggie Landwer added one of her own and suddenly, it was an 11-point game.
Morgan Marks hit a pair of free throws to make it a nine-point game with 1:23 to play and that would be as close as they would get.
“Like I said before, they beat us by thirty last time,” Marks said.
The thing that really hurt Eveleth-Gilbert on Monday night was their free throw shooting. The Golden Bears went 8-22 at the line.
Jankila led the Golden Bears with 10 points. They will travel to face Cloquet on Thursday.
Virginia was led by Aune with 14, while Squires added 13. The 16-9 Blue Devils will travel to Mesabi East on Friday.
“We still have some work to do,” Aune said. “But I was very happy with the way we played tonight.”
VA 25 23 — 48
E-G 21 17 — 38
VA: Anna Fink 5, Rian Aune 14, Halee Zorman 5, Lexiss Trygg 9, Kaylee Iverson 2, Lelsey Squires 13; 3-pointers: Squires 3, Aube 1, Zorman 1; Free throws: 14-16; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Trygg;
E-G: Lauren Latvaaho 9, Maggie Landwer 4, Payton Dosan 3, Amara Wilcox 4, Morgan Marks 8, Elli Jankila 10; 3-pointers: Latvaaho 2, Marks 2, Dosan 1, Wilcox 1; Free throws: 8-22; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: None;
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 92,
Silver Bay 70
At Silver Bay, the Rangers picked up a Section 7A Monday night, defeating the hosting Mariners, 92-70.
Asher Zubich led Mountain Iron-Buhl in scoring with 33 points, including four made threes. Nikolas Jesch added 22 for the Rangers. Riley busch finished with 10.
Mason Ollman led all scorers in the contest with 35 points for Silver Bay. Riley Tiboni chipped in with 16.
“There was a lot of good shooting in the game going both ways,” said MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta of the high-scoring contest. “We ended up getting a couple of big runs in each half and that’s what made the difference for us tonight.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl (12-10) will travel to Ely tonight for a 7:15 p.m. contest.
MIB 41 51 — 92
SB 29 41 — 79
MI-B: Nels Parenteau 6, Asher Zubich 33, Mason Clines 6, Jeffrey Kayfes 8, Riley Busch 10, Nikolas Jesch 22, Braxton Negen 5, Braylen Keith 2; Three pointers: Zubich 4, Kayfes 2, Busch 1, Jesch 3, Negen 1; Free throws: 7-14; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Silver Bay: Coby Olson 4, Riley Tiboni 16, Mason Ollman 35, Manor Ollman 9, Chris Meekes 2, Cash Williams 4; Three pointers: Tiboni 3, Mas. Ollman 3, Man. Ollman 1; Free throws: 9-14; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
