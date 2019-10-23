Blue Devils netters hope to make some noise in doubles

VIRGINIA — Despite not advancing to the team state tournament for the first time in eight years, the Virginia girls’ tennis team will still be well represented starting today at the Class A State Doubles Tournament.
Virginia seniors Anna Seitz and Ava Warren will be making their third appearance in the individual tournament as doubles partners, while juniors Jacie Smith and Anneka Lundgren will be making their first appearance in the individual tourney.
Seitz and Warren earned the tournament’s No. 4 seed in the 16-team draw and hope to make some noise in their last tournament together. Smith and Lundgren enter unseeded and have a tough draw in front of them, but are viewing the doubles tournament as a chance to get some great experience heading into their senior year.
Devils head coach Jeff Mauston says the atmosphere surrounding this year’s state tournament is notably different than years prior, but his players are ready to play no matter the circumstances.
“These girls haven’t experienced not going to state as a group,” Mauston said. That’s what makes it hard after making it seven years in a row. It will be a little more relaxed just focusing on a few kids as opposed to a whole team but our intentions are the same. You’re still at the state tournament, a top 16 player in the state and that should say a lot about these kids. This is just as important as any other state tournament when you realize how hard they’ve worked to get there.”
Seitz and Warren were consolation champions at the 2017 tournament and they both believe they can make it deep in their final year.
“We have the fourth seed and we beat the three seed last year,” Seitz said. “So that right there gives us a little hope. We both know that if we play our best that we can beat just about anyone.
“It felt really good to have that number next to our name,” Warren said. “We were hoping to get seeded and that will help us make a run to the second day.”
Making it to state three years in a row as doubles partners, both members of the pair think this is the best doubles tennis they’ve played in their career. What made that possible? Some extra work in the offseason as well as the maturity that comes with being a senior.
“Over this last year, we’ve gotten much better as doubles partners,” Warren said. “We put in the time to work on that this summer and I think it’s paid off.”
“It’s definitely benefited us,” Seitz said. “We’ve matured and we’re at a place where we know that even if we’re down, we can come back and fight and win.”
Seitz and Warren open play with the unseeded Litchfield duo of Neriah Lara and Vaida Behnke, players that Virginia has seen before earlier this season. According to Mauston, his seniors should have the upper hand in the match.
“Jacie and Anneka played the girls Anna and Ava are playing at state earlier this year and they played them tough. One of them is a tall, six-foot girl and they have another strong player but she doesn’t handle pace very well. I think if Anna and Ava can control the pace enough to wait for the right ball to come at them, they should be successful against them.
Making their first trip as individuals, Smith and Lundgren are ready to cap off what’s been a great year with some strong competition.
“We’re excited for this,” Smith said. “We’ve been working for this the whole season so to make it there makes it even better.”
“It was a little heartbreaking at first,” Lundgren said talking about the entire team not qualifying. “It was a goal to go as a team but it’s still exciting to make it as individuals because we have worked so hard for this and had a great year.”
For Smith and Lundgren, they’ll be up against the second-seeded pair Avery Stilwell and Elise Bierbaum, also of Litchfield. The match will definitely be a tough one for the Virginia juniors, but Mauston knows they have nothing to lose and little in the way of expectations.
“Those were Litchfield’s top two singles players,” Mauston said. “And they’re going to be a tough team to beat. They have nothing to lose however and when you have no expectations but to get better and have fun, sometimes you play a little better and upsets can happen. They’re looking to play them tough and get better. They’re excited to go, no matter who they play.”
The pair of juniors agreed that they aren’t feeling any pressure despite the tough challenge in front of them.
“We’re just happy to be there,” Smith said. “Win or lose, it’ll be a good experience for us.”
“We’re not looking to be the number one team,” Lundgren said. “If it happens, it happens. But if doesn’t, then it doesn’t. We just want to make the best of it when we’re down there and ultimately have fun.”
A pair of seniors playing in their last individual tournament and a pair of juniors playing in their first, the dynamic between the two pairs is part of what makes this year so special.
“It’s good for us to make it this year with Anneka and Jacie,” Warren said. “They’ll have this experience and hopefully use it to go farther next year as a team. Getting it before your senior year can be so important.
“They’re playing some good tennis,” Seitz said of her teammates. “It’s exciting to share this experience with them and getting that on the individual side is so huge.”
As for the juniors, heading down with an older, more experienced duo helps out as well.
“It takes the stress off of our shoulders I think,” Lundgren said. “Going to state as individuals, they know how to handle that and can give us some advice and calm us down if we need it.”
“Without the team going this year,” Smith said. “It makes it more fun to still have some teammates coming down with us. It’s different without the team but we’ll still have part of our team there with us.”
Warren, Seitz, Smith and Lundgren will all open play today at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Their first round matches are set to start at 10 a.m.
