Brown continues to show he’s not worth the hassle

Editor’s Note: This column was written Friday prior to Brown being released by the Raiders and signing with the Patriots on Saturday.
o
I have never really given Mike Tomlin his due.
Becoming the youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach in NFL history? Big deal, he won with Bill Cowher’s players. A 12-year coaching record of 131-71-1? It helps to have a future Hall of Famer at quarterback.
I’ve got to say, though, this whole saga going down between Antonio Brown and the Oakland Raiders has given me a new appreciation for Tomlin. That he put up with Brown for as long as he did, and won as many games as he did, is remarkable.
For whatever reason superstar wide receivers are susceptible to becoming divas. Vikings fans saw it first-hand with Randy Moss, but as childish as Moss could be, he never threatened to retire if he couldn’t wear his choice of helmet.
That’s how dumb this Brown situation is, and it’s becoming obvious the Oakland organization has no idea how to handle him.
When Brown uploaded a Nike-style promo ad Friday night that featured audio of private phone calls between himself and Jon Gruden, the head coach’s response was, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, that’s “awesome.”
Really? I hope Gruden at least consented to being recorded on those phone calls. California is a “two-party consent” state.
And then you’ve got Mike Mayock. I always liked his draft coverage for ESPN but was surprised an NFL team jumped in with both feet on him as a front office guy. Right now it’s a battle of wills between Mayock and Brown, and Mayock needs to win this one to gain some respect.
Fines? Mayock has tried that. Shouting matches? He’s done that, too. The only thing that got Brown to back down was throwing around words like “suspension” and “conduct detrimental to the team.”
You see, that would put Brown’s guaranteed money at risk and $30 million is a lot to just throw away. Brown is apologizing and playing the good soldier for now, but you know this isn’t over.
Me? I’d cut my losses, admit my mistake and move on. Sometimes elite talent just isn’t worth the headaches that can come with it. Mike Tomlin can probably attest to that.
o
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.