Cherry baseball, football fields being built

CHERRY — Back in 1995, the community members of Cherry built the baseball field along Highway 37.
The booster club, community volunteers and the school district maintained the field over that time span, but over the years, that field has become antiquated.
At first, it didn’t look like anything would happen as only 19 students showed up for baseball in 2015. That’s when the sport bottomed out.
Since then, however, those numbers have increased to 40-plus students out for the sport, so something needed to be done.
That something is happening now as Cherry will have new facilities for both baseball and football, with the completion date expected to be in the fall of 2020.
Cherry will have no home baseball games next spring.
Cherry principal Michael Johnson said the renovations were long overdue.
“We are very proud of our school and adding the best quality additions to our infrastructure will better help create a learning environment and engagement in all aspects of education,” Johnson said. “I am excited that we are in a place where we can use the available funding to make needed improvements to our campus.
“Creating usable baseball and football stadium that will provide more opportunities for students, connection to the community, and a safer facility for our players. It was evident to fix both the football and baseball facilities as we are correcting drainage issues for the campus. I am pleased with the solutions and the future longevity of having two great outdoor facilities for our community.”
Drainage was only part of the problem.
Cherry baseball coach Brian Kemp said a number of issues were at the heart of the issue, including that standing-water issue.
“That was the No. 1 issue, with the playing surface and surrounding area,” Kemp said. “Elevations were low and continued to sink since 1995.”
Other issues were as follows: Outdated all-dirt skin infield; 2018 and 2019 season saw no more than four home games played on site; 2018 and 2019 high school season saw no more than five practices due to poor field conditions; dugout slabs and storage buildings were heaving due to a lack of drainage; the fence continued to push up due to lack of drainage and frost; there was no running water for the field and concessions; and inadequate parking, which made it unsafe because cars had to exit direction on to Highway 37.
“Our previous baseball field was an embarrassment to our coaching staff, student athletes and the community,” Kemp said. “The upgrade will give us all something to take pride in.”
———
What is being done?
Both of the fields are being completely redone, filling the area with sand to raise the elevations; storm sewers will help address the drainage issues; new dugouts will be installed, with storage on each side of them; a press box will be put on the home dugout; a batting cage will be reinstalled; a new well is being drilled with a pump house for irrigation; irrigation will run throughout the baseball and football fields, with a spigot to obtain water as needed; a paved parking lot will be added to the north side of the football field; and handicap accessible pathways for both the baseball and football fields will be added.
The cost of the project, which includes the school and grounds $13,414,425.
“Historically we have always had a very passionate community in terms of baseball and softball,” Cherry athletic director Zach Swart said. “Unfortunately our baseball facilities have recently not allowed us to adequately provide the quality experience for our students-athletes that they deserve.
“We are excited that our school and community has allowed us to address those problems and create a top-notch baseball facility for our students and the area for years to come.”
Not included in this funding are lights to help extend usage, infield tarps and an infield groomer, but they’re still looking for funding through private entities and grants to help fund those necessities.
According to Kemp, participation levels have gone up steadily.
Cherry Township averages 75 kids per summer from ages five to 13. In Clinton Township, the average is 45 kids per summer. In 2018, Cherry had its first Junior Legion program, and they hope to start a Senior Legion program in the coming years.
It’s all about giving the kids an opportunity to play baseball.
“Athletics has helped me become the person I am today,” Kemp said. “By upgrading our facilities we hope we can continue to see growth in our male athletics and give future generations the same opportunities we had at Cherry.”
