Chiabotti named Assistant Coach of the Year

COOK — North Woods assistant boys’ basketball coach Jerry Chiabotti has had the great pleasure of coaching multiple generations of his family in the game of basketball.
In his 26 years as the head coach at Bigfork, Chiabotti coached all three of his sons at the state tournament. With North Woods’ most recent trip to state, he has now coached four of his grandsons at state as well.
Recently, the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association selected Chiabotti as the Assistant Coach of the Year for Boys Basketball with the veteran coach set to be honored with the award this October in the Twin Cities.
“A few months back, [North Woods head coach] Will Kleppe informed me that he got the news,” Chiabotti said in a recent telephone interview. “That’s how it all started. It’s quite an honor. I’m heading down to the banquet in October to see what it’s all about, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Now four years into his time as the Grizzlies assistant coach, Chiabotti got his career started as the head coach of the Bigfork Huskies from the early 1970s to the mid-1990s. With over 400 career wins in that span, he’s now a member of the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame after being inducted in 1998.
On what got him started with the sport, Chiabotti says it’s definitely his burning passion.
“Basketball has always been a huge part of my life as well as my family’s life. I played basketball and really liked the game. I have a passion for the game. Being 69 years old, I still have that fire burning in me. That fire to go out and do the best that we can do and help the kids.”
After his run at Bigfork, Chiabotti took some time away from coaching the game. But four years ago, Chiabotti connected with Kleppe and his new run as an assistant coach began.
“I know Coach Kleppe from way back. He coached with my son at Cook before it became a part of North Woods. Four years ago, I thought that I could go over there and lend a hand and be a part of the program.”
Chiabotti had heard that Kleppe was considering stepping down from the job but urged him to stay instead.
“I called him up one day and said, ‘Withdraw your letter and I’ll give you a hand.’ He called me back in a few days and he said, ‘You better get a pair of shoes cause we’re going to do it.’”
Chiabotti explained he had a vested interest in North Woods and the Grizzlies prior to his time coaching there so it felt like a perfect fit.
“My granddaughter played on the girls team and all of my grandsons go to school there. So I knew I was going to be there anyway so I might as well go out there and help.”
The pairing between the two worked phenomenally, with North Woods advancing to three straight Class A championship games.
“Kleppe and myself, we just hit it off. He’s offensive-minded, I’m defensive-minded. It was a good marriage, so to speak.”
With 30 years of coaching experience under his belt, Chiabotti says that he’s been blessed to be as involved in the game as he has been.
“Both with playing and coaching, I’ve been truly blessed in the game of basketball. At Bigfork, I coached all three of my sons at state and this past state tournament, four of my grandsons were on our roster, I don’t think it gets better than that. I’ve been blessed and I’ve been really thankful for the game.”
While North Woods is no stranger to state after the past few years, each team that heads down brings in a new younger generation that gets to experience it for the first time. Chiabotti says those first experiences there are some of the best.
“It’s just a fantastic experience. You tell the kids all the time that if you get to state, you’ll remember the experience for the rest of your life. Seeing the smiles on their faces as they’re competing and being successful makes it really worthwhile. It’s a hard feeling to describe.”
Just shy of 70 years in age, Chiabotti says he has no intention of stopping soon as the Grizzlies assistant.
“As long as I stay healthy and as long as I have that fire in me, I will continue,” he said. “Right now, I can’t wait until the season starts.
“At the end of the season, I’m fatigued a bit but it is so worth it. I’ve been blessed with good players that are also good kids. They do well in the classroom, come from good families and just make it all worthwhile.”
Aside from his passion for the game, the one thing that helps keep Chiabotti going is his support from his family.
“The fact that my family has been very supportive really makes it all work out well. My wife loves basketball. She’s been to so many games, she’s very knowledgeable about it and has supported me from start to finish. Now, one of our sons does scouting for us at North Woods. So it’s really become a family affair and it’s great to get everyone involved.”
