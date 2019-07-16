GILBERT — Crawl 4 the Cure hit a milestone last year, when the multiple sclerosis fundraiser — which brings hundreds of off-road vehicle enthusiasts to the Iron Range yearly — “crawled to $1 million.”
And trail riders are not hitting the breaks anytime soon.
Close to 500 people from across the state and country will converge at Gilbert’s Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Area for the 15th annual event Thursday to Saturday, said Dave Lier, leader of the planning committee.
“We anticipate this to be our biggest year yet,” he said by phone.
Since the event’s creation in 2005, Crawl 4 the Cure has raised more than $1.017 million to fight MS, Lier said. Proceeds go to the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Participants can register online through today for the three-day Crawl, which includes morning and afternoon tail rides, kids activities, a Friday evening barbecue and Saturday banquet dinner with door prizes and silent and live auctions.
“We will do a Jeep raffle Saturday night. We’re giving away a custom Jeep Wrangler Unlimited with a custom 5.7-liter Hemi engine installed,” Lier said. Tickets will be sold until about 7 p.m. at the event’s headquarters located at the Gilbert ice arena adjacent to the Sherwood Forest Campground.
About 120 children are currently registered for the event, which appeals to families and serious riders, Lier said.
The OHV recreation area — the state’s first off-road park — offers all levels of trails, “insuring everyone can have a fun, safe weekend while seeing what their vehicle can do, whether your 4-by-4 is stock or highly modified,” according to the Crawl 4 the Cure website.
While the majority of riders are from Minnesota, some are coming from as far as Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan and the Dakotas, Lier said. “There are a lot of first-timers this year. Of the 175 registered vehicles, around 50 are first-time attendees.”
He added that the event “brings money into the community” via fuel, food, liquor and lodging.
“We really appreciate the support from folks in the area and surrounding community who welcome us every year,” Lier said. “Our participants, volunteers and sponsors are well taken care of.”
He said the goal is to raise more than $150,000. Last year’s event garnered $117,000, pushing the total funds collected since inception to past the $1 million mark.
The Crawl’s inaugural year raised $20,500. “We keep growing,” Lier said.
Crawl 4 the Cure was founded by two individuals from the Twin Cities whose loved ones battled MS. “Since then, we have all got to know many people with MS.” And some individuals associated with the planning committee have since been diagnosed with the disease, Lier said.
A recently completed prevalence study, funded by the National MS Society, estimates nearly 1 million people 18 and older live with a diagnosis of MS, a chronic, unpredictable disease of the central nervous system
Registration is $50, and participants raise a minimum of $200. “We encourage folks to raise as much as they can to help those with multiple sclerosis,” he said. “We have several folks who raise thousands of dollars.”
Auction items include “a fully custom-made Crawl 4 the Cure-themed table and chairs” and a barbecue party for up to 50 people, complete with live music, Lier noted.
There will also be “some surprise items to keep people engaged,” and merchandise will be for sale.
“We are really excited to celebrate our 15th year,” Lier said.
