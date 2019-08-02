D-G-F drops Ely, 9-0

ELY – Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton collected 13 hits and limited Ely to just two hits in a 9-0 quarterfinal victory in the Division II American Legion State Tournament in Ely.
Post 248 was plagued by six errors and three hit batsmen, while their bats went silent in the opening round loss.
With D-G-F holding a 2-0 lead after three innings, the visitors came up big in the fourth with four runs and added two more in the sixth take take control of the contest.
Carter Bohn started things off with a double down the right field line in the fourth before Alec Gulseth was hit by a pitch. Jacobe Stetz’s bunt single loaded the bases and a wild pitch made it 3-0 for D-G-F.
Nathan Leitner’s sacrifice RBI made it 4-0 and Carter Kohler’s RBI single to right field extended the lead to 5-0. Jimmy Phillips followed that up with a fly ball to center, which was dropped and the lead went to 6-0.
Post 397 was held off the board until the sixth when they added two more.
D-G-F’s Kohler doubled off the center field fence and Phillips then came up with an RBI single to left field. Bohn then added an RBI single to left field to make it 8-0 after six.
Ely answered with a walk and a single by Dalton Schreffler, but no runners from the home squad were able to make it home.
D-G-F scored its final run in the top of the seventh on a bases-loaded single to right for a 9-0 advantage.
The bottom of the seventh was no different for Ely as Zach Cheney rapped a hit to center, but D-G-F made a nice running catch. Bralyn Lislegard got on with a walk, but was the Ely runner was again left stranded to close out the contest.
After the loss, Ely head coach Tom Coombe said, “they showed why they are 26-4. They are very athletic. They run well. They don’t mistakes, and if you make mistakes against them, they capitalize.
“That was I think the story of the ball game.’’
D-G-F took advantage of the innings prolonged by errors and scored pretty much each time.
Ely’s struggles at the plate were another matter.
“Their first guy (Nathan Leitner) had us really off balance. They threw their No. 1 at us and I took that as a sign of respect. Reliever Tanner Tahran “handcuffed us and we just weren’t able to get anything going.’’ Post 248 couldn’t come up with a big hit and the visitors made some nice plays in the field, he added.
Ely’s game was the final of four on the day and followed the opening ceremonies at Veterans Memorial Field, which featured all eight teams lining up on the edge of the infield.
“You couldn’t have written it any better’’ with the atmosphere at the stadium, Ely head coach Tom Coombe said.
The weather was beautiful all day – except for a 30-minute lightning delay midway through the top of the first.
After a scoreless first inning, D-G-F began to hit starter Zach Anderson and take advantage of some Ely errors.
Nick Lund reached on an error to the Ely third baseman before teammate Carter Bohn got on after being hit by a pitch. Alec Gulseth followed that up with a grounder that was just out of the reach of the Ely third baseman and shortstop to make it 1-0 for visiting Post 397.
Things could have been worse, but left fielder opened the second inning with a great catch at the wall.
Post 248 had another three up, three down inning in the second, while D-G-F added another run in the third when Adam Weatherly single to left, later stole second and took third when the ball went into center field on the throw. Catcher Jimmy Phillips proceeded to reach when hit by a pitch and Nick Lund brought Weatherly home courtesy of an RBI single to make it 2-0.
Ely’s outfielders came up big again as D-G-F’s Jay Greuel smacked the ball to deep right field in foul territory. Bralyn Lislegard was up to the task and made the final out of the inning while going into the bushes in foul territory. The catch save no doubt saved at least one run.
Ely looked to get things going the third when Zach Cheney hit a grounder back to the pitcher. The play could not be made and Cheney reached first as the ball dribbled just beyond the pitcher’s mound.
However, Post 248 could do no more and ended the third inning still down 2-0.
Post 397 took control of the game with its four-run fourth inning and added two more in the sixth to take their commanding 8-0 lead.
Ely put two runners on in the bottom of the sixth after Nils DeRemee reached on a walk and Dalton Schreffler singled to left field. However, Post 248 came up empty after two straight outs ended the threat.
Post 397 padded its lead in the top of the seventh when Weatherly garnered a walk and Nathan Leitner’s ground single put two runners on. Carter Kohler was then issued a walk and Phillips’ RBI single to right field made it 9-0.
Ely came up with another stout defensive play with the bases loaded and two outs. Third baseman Cheney stepped on the bag and made a quick throw to first for the final out of the inning.
The home team had one last shot in the bottom of the seventh. Lislegard was able to earn a walk, but once again the Ely bats could not get him to home plate.
Ely (20-11) now takes on Luverne at 11:30 a.m. today in the consolation semifinals. D-G-F (26-4) moves on the face Caledonia at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the championship semifinals.
D-G-F pitchers Leitner (starter), Tahran and Adam Weatherly combined for the two-hitter. Anderson and Cody Davis combined to allow 13 hits on the night.
He told his guys they get to play two more State Tournament games in their home ballpark and he wants them to go out and have fun.
Luverne is another good team and Coombe hopes they are still down from a loss to Caledonia in the first round.
He added that his guys just have to put themselves in position to win the game at the end. “It’s going to be a dogfight.’’
The results from Friday’s other three games were as follows:
Game 1: Wadena 2, BOLD 0. Wadena pitcher Justin Dykhoff threw a no-hitter to get the win.
Game 2: Plato 4, Breckendridge 3.
Game 3: Caledonia 5, Luverne 3. Post 191 rallies and wins on a walkoff homer after being down to their last out.
