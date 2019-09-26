Devils blank Golden Bears, 3-0

VIRGINIA — The Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball teams got together on Thursday night to play in a Dig Pink Volley for the Cure breast cancer awareness event at Roosevelt Gymnasium in Virginia.
The Blue Devils used their jump serve and Lexiss Trygg in the front row to sweep the Golden Bears 3-0 (25-18, 25-8, 25-14).
“We came out ready to play tonight,” Virginia head coach Crystal Nucech-Duesler said. “We knew that Eveleth-Gilbert was going to be ready so we wanted to come out playing good.”
Game 1 went back and forth with both teams taking advantage of some big kills at the net.
The Golden Bears grabbed a early 6-3 lead with Emma Westby in the front row picking up a pair of kills.
The Blue Devils came back with a pair of Trygg ace serves on a streak of six points to give Virginia a 15-7 lead.
“That was a nice run we had in that first game,” Nucech-Duesler said. “Lexiss was getting her serve in and Taia (Grishaber) was getting it done at the net.”
The Golden Bears did not just roll over and play dead in that first game.
A Payton Dosan kill and a Maggie Landwer tip brought the game back to a 19-14 contest.
“We were fighting to get back in the game out there,” Golden Bears coach Beth Bittmann said. “We were doing a lot of good things and it was leading to some points for us.”
A Trygg kill made it a 21-14 Blue Devils lead, forcing Bittmann to takle her final time out of the game.
Eveleth-Gilbert got the serve back and Dosan was able to pick up an Ace to make it a 23-16 game but a Rian Aune serve made it a 24-17 game and an E-G service error ended the game with the Blue Devils grabbing the seven point win.
“I though overall that game one was a good game,” Bittmann said. “Both teams came out ready to play and it was a fun game to watch.”
Game 2 was a different story.
Grishaber started with the serve for Virginia and served 16 straight serves to give the Blue Devils a 17-0 lead to start the game.
“That was big right there,” Nucech-Duesler said. “That kept them out of their system.”
The Golden Bears were able to pick up some points in the game when Westby picked up a kill when teammate Cadyn Krmpotich was serving.
Virginia used Trygg in the front row to collect more kills and put the game away, 25-8.
“I don’t know why we let down that second game,” Bittmann said. “We work on serve return everyday in practice so there was no excuse we couldn’t return serve tonight.”
Game three was a lot like game one with both teams using their strengths to grab some points and keep the game close.
Trygg was getting kills and Afton Roberts at the net for the Golden Bears was playing solid.
The teams were tied at 9-9 then tied at 10-10, 11-11, and 12-12 before the Blue Devils took charge.
Virginia collected six straight points to make it a 18-12 game.
The scoring streak was stopped by a Emily Kemp block at the net to make it 18-13.
The Blue Devils got the serve back and ran out the game with a Emily Hejny kill and a Trygg serve serve to make it a 25-14 Blue Devils win.
Trygg led Virginia with seven ace serves, 13 kills, and four blocks.
Hejny added four kills and six digs, while Grishaber chipped in seven ace serves.
Alli Anderson collected 18 set assists.
The Golden Bears were led by Westby with nine kills and Landwer with seven set assists.
Virginia will take part in the Centennial Invite on Saturday.
The Golden Bears are back in action on Saturday, playing in the Two Harbors Tournament.
Mesabi East 3,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 2
At Aurora, the Mesabi East volleyball team had another tough five-setter on their hands Thursday night hosting Mountain Iron-Buhl. In the end, the Giants came out on top this time, downing the Rangers 3-2 (25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 17-25, 15-11).
Mia Mattfield led the way for Mesabi East with 13 kills. Meghan Walker had 12 to go with four aces serves and Lindsey Baribeau had 11 to go with two blocks.
Emma Baker finished with 31 set assists, 16 digs and four ace serves, while Steph Zimmer led the way in digs with 29.
For MI-B, McKinley Kvas led the offensive attack with 11 kills. Paris Pontinen and Hali Savela had identical stat lines with 11 set assists and three ace serves each. Jordan Zubuch tallied a pair of blocks.
After the game, Mesabi East coach Sara Baribeau said her team had some issues in all five games, but was pleased with the way they pulled through in the fifth.
“We struggled tonight overall in all five games,” Baribeau said. “Our ball control and unforced errors were big struggles for us and I have to give MI-B credit for defending the ball really well against us. They were a very scrappy team.
“In the end, we definitely made some key plays and our girls played to win those last few points of the game and came out with a fire to win. We need to see that but in every game and not just right at the end.”
Mesabi East ill be back on the court this weekend at the Two Harbors Tournament while Mountain Iron-Buhl hosts Wrenshall on Monday.
North Woods 3,
Northeast Range 0
At Babbitt, Morgan Burnett recorded 25 set assissts and Coley Olson put down 18 kills and had three ace serves as North Woods rolled past Northeast Range, 3-0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-15).
Kenzie Fox added 10 ace serves for the Grizzlies, while Abbi Shuster added six more. In the block department, Zoe Trip tallied four and Hanna Kenzie had four kills to go with a pair of blocks.
North Woods plays at Cook County on Monday.
Cherry 3,
Bigfork 0
At Cherry, the Tigers picked up 12 aces en route to the 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-11) win over the Huskies Thursday at home.
Kaelynn Kudis had 14 kills and three blocks; Katie Peterson had four kills; Jessa Schroetter four kills; Lauren Staples 16 assists; and Hailey Greenly seven assists.
