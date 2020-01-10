Devils cruise past Storm, 6-1

VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils are undefeated in 2020 with two wins and one tie.
Friday’s 6-1 victory over Sauk Rapids-Rice was one of the team’s best of the season.
Just how good were things going at the Miners Memorial Arena?
The Blue Devils were up 5-0 mid third period so head coach Cale Finseth decided to put in freshman Grant Hutar for his first varsity shift. In about the blink of the eye, Hutar lit the lamp and for his first varsity goal and a 6-0 lead.
“You can’t really write a better script,’’ Finseth said. “His first shift, he’s a ninth-grader, he wasn’t expected to play tonight, he goes out there and scores 5 seconds into his first varsity shift.’’
The head coach added that Hutar had three goals and two assists in the junior varsity game and had to move up based on his age. No one knew Hutar was going to dress, no less score a goal.
“It was just great,’’ Finseth said. “So the guys are pretty pumped up for him and happy.’’
In addition, sophomore Keegan Ruedebusch netted his first varsity goal, while senior goalie Tristan Pikula recorded his first varsity win.
“A lot of good things happened out there tonight.’’
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl did take a little while to get warmed up.
Finseth said they played sloppy in the first and second periods, even though Ryan Scherf and Seth Hauber both dented the mesh in the middle stanza.
The coach said he talked to his guys during the second intermission and they came out fast for the final period.
“They came out in the third and kind of beared down and we got four goals in the third period. It’s a good win.’’
The Devils made a habit of scoring quickly in the second and third periods.
Scherf found the back of the net just 20 seconds into the second and Hauber made it 2-0 with 5:29 left in the period.
The final frame was much the same as Scherf scored again at the 40 second mark for a 3-0 advantage. Ruedebusch followed that up with an unassisted goal three minutes later to give the Devils a commanding lead. A minute later, Dillon Drake made it 5-0 and Hutar added the final tally for the home team at 7:32.
Pikula stopped 24 shots on the night and had his shutout bid spoiled with about 2:30 to play as Durham Welch scored the Storm’s only goal.
“He came out and proved that he’s capable of winning some games,’’ Finseth said.
The recent success is in stark contrast to Virginia/MI-B starting the season 2-10.
“This is the time they should understand the systems and understand each other,’’ the coach said. “We want to start to build for February. These wins definitely help ... the comraderie too. They’re excited. You can’t go lose eight in a row and contiunue to get excited. You’ve got to put some wins in there.’’
Finseth went on to say, “winning changes a lot of things. It changes the mood. It changes my mood.’’
He added, “we know we have a lot of work to do. We’re always preparing for February. We made mistakes tonight that we can work on, but we also did some things that I was proud of the team for how they played.’’
Virginia/MI-B (4-10-1) hosts Hopkins (4-9-1) at 3 p.m. today.
SRR 0 0 1 — 1
VMIB 0 2 4 — 6
Second period: 1, VMIB, Ryan Scherf (Dillon Drake, Brennan Peterson), :20; 2, VMIB, Seth Hauber (Rollie Seppala), 5:29.
Third period: 3, VMIB, Scherf (Seppala), :40; 4, Keegan Ruedebusch (unassisted), 4:35; 5, Drake (Logan Bialke), 5:42; 6, Grant Hutar (Ruedebusch, Hauber), 7:32; 7, SRR, Durham Welch (Frank White, Easton Portner), 14:26.
Saves: Tristan Pikula, VMIB, 6-6-12; Riley Weinand, SRR, 13-9-7—29.
Penalties: VMIB, 3-for-6 minutes; SRR, 1-for-2 minutes.
Virginia/MI-B 3,
International Falls 3
At Virginia, the Blue Devils and the Broncos skated to a 3-3 tie Tuesday night at Miners Memorial Arena.
Dillon Drake scored twice for Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl, with one goal coming in the first and the other in the third period.
Brennan Peterson got the Virginia scoring started with an unassisted goal less than a minute into the contest.
Blue Devil netminder Ian Kangas stopped 35 shots in the contest.
IF 2 0 1 0 — 3
VMIB 2 0 1 0 — 3
First Period
1, V, Brennan Peterson, (unassisted), 0:22; 2, I, Kian Gonzales (Anthony Saari, Ben Skifstad), 8:20; 3, V, Dillon Drake (unassisted), 10:20; 4, I, John Boerger (Bradyn Dremmel, Brady Wicklund), 11:01.
Second Period
No scoring.
Third Period
5, I, Jaxon Germain (Skifstad, Gonzales), 0:33; 6, V, Drake (unassisted), 8:41.
Overtime
No scoring.
Penalties-Minutes: IF 3-6; VMIB 3-6.
Goalie Saves: Mithell Nemec, IF, 5-8-7-8—28; Ian Kangas, VMIB, 9-7-13-6—35.
