Devils earn impressive sweep at Litchfield Quad

LITCHFIELD — Playing their seventh, eighth and ninth matches in five days, the Virginia girls’ tennis TEAM has proven themselves to be a force, winning all three matches Wednesday at the Litchfield quadrangular meet, two of which came against teams that ended the 2018 season ranked inside the top 10 in the state.
The Blue Devils opened the day with a 7-0 sweep over Willmar. Following that, they downed Litchfield 4-3. The Dragons finished the 2018 season as state runners-up and ranked No. 3 in Class A.
The Devils ended their day with a 5-2 win over Minnewaska Area. The Sharks ended the 2019 season ranked No. 9 in the state.
The 7-0 sweep over Willmar got Virginia started off on the right foot according to Devils head coach Jeff Mauston.
“We came out firing and played fantastic from top to bottom for the 7-0 win,” Mauston said. “We got to Litchfield late Tuesday night and got six hours of sleep before we had to wake up and start playing. We played some of our best tennis so far against Willmar and that set us up for the rest of the day.”
Virginia saw little resistance against the Cardinals, with all seven matches being won in straight sets. Heading into their match against Litchfield, the Devils were aware they’d need to play at a high level if they wanted to pick up the win.
Virginia got two points apiece from singles and doubles to get the win.
At No. 2 singles, Ava Warren dropped her first set against her Dragons opponent, Britney Prahl, 6-3. She bounced back in the second set, winning by the same 6-3 mark and then took the deciding tiebreaker 10-5 to give her team the point.
Warren’s teammate, Mary Skorich, fought a similar battle against Litchfield’s Alyssa Ross at the No. 3 singles spot. Ross made short work of Skorich in the opening set, winning 6-1, but Skorich kept herself alive and took the second set 7-6 to even things up. In the final set tiebreaker, Skorich had the slight edge over her opponent, taking the set 10-8 to win the match.
Both losses for Virginia on the singles side could have gone either way, but the matches just happened to tilt in favor of the dragons.
The Devils’ No. 1 singles player Anna Seitz took the opening set from opponent Avery Stilwell, 6-2, but dropped the second set 6-1 with Stilwell forcing the third set tiebreaker. Stilwell had the momentum over Seitz and took the third set 10-5.
At No. 4 singles, Virginia’s Ava Fink loss in straight sets to Kylie Michels, but the difference in each set was just one break each with Michels winning 6-4, 7-5.
In doubles, Virginia grabbed both of their wins from the lower spots with both the No. 2 and No. 3 teams winning in straights sets.
Jayda Westerbur and Izzy Baggenstoss were winners at the No. 2 slot with a 6-3, 7-6(5) win over Taylor Draeger and Kelsey Ballard while Sydney Cope-Robinson and Abby Moore earned the win at the No. 3 spot over Ryanna Seinhaus and Lauren Erickson, 6-2, 7-6(2).
The lone loss in doubles came at the No. 1 spot with Neriah Lara and Vaida Behnke defeating Virginia’s Anneka Lundgren and Jacie Smith in three sets, 7-6(5), 4-6, [10-8].
The win saw multiple matches go into tiebreakers and Mauston said he was impressed with the way his team played in those high pressure situations.
“That match against Litchfield is as good of a match as you’ll see in high school tennis. The girls fought at every spot and all the matches were close. We had to rely on girls with the least amount of experience as well our older girls so it felt really special to win this one.”
In their last contest of the day, Virginia defeated Minnewaska Area 5-2 in a match where they swept all four singles matches and picked up one more point in doubles.
At the No. 1 singles spot, Seitz dropped just one game en route to her 6-0, 6-1 win over Alissa Thorfinnson. Warren was even stronger at the No. 2 spot, winning 6-0, 6-0 over Addy Randt.
Skorich also dropped just one game in her match against Maddi Kluver at No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-0. Finally, Megan Kingston grabbed the win at the No. 4 spot defeating Annika Stersrud, 6-1, 6-4.
The lone win in doubles came at the No. 2 spot from Westerbur and Baggenstoss. The pair needed three sets to defeated the Sharks’ Kara Hanson and Olivia Richards, but got the win in the end, 6-2, 1-6, [10-8].
The two loses came from Lundgren and Smith at the No. 1 spot (6-3, 7-6(5) vs. Greta Reichmann/Annika Randt) and from Moore and Cope-Robinson at the No. 3 spot (7-6, 7-6 vs. Maddie Thorfinnson and Haylee Wildman).
With their long stretch of matches finally over, Mauston described the opening gauntlet of matches as intentional and a good way to see what his squad is made of.
“Playing these tough teams, that’s what we’re after,” Mauston said. “You want to see how you’re paired up with the better teams in the state and you just get so much better when you play in situations where every point matters.”
Mauston also had to give credit to his team’s resolve with so many contests in quick succession.
“Playing all these matches shows how tough we are. It gives us a lot of things to refine and work on and the little things to get better at. By the end of the season, these girls don’t want another tight match with Pequot Lakes, they want to be better. But now they get to rest and relax and have some fun before we get them ready for next week.”
