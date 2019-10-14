Devils fall in Section 7A title tilt

SARTELL — The Virginia girls’ tennis team came up just shy of repeating as Section 7A champions Monday night in Sartell, ultimately falling to Pequot Lakes 4-3.
The Blue Devils saw wins at the No. 2 doubles spot as well as the second and third singles spots but came up short in the other four points, many of which were hotly contested and looked to go either way.
Izzy Baggenstoss and Jayda Westerbur scored a point at the second doubles spot, defeating the Patriots’ Afton Crocker and Madeline Sherman 6-3, 2-6, 7-6. Mary Skorich was solid in her contest at the No. 3 singles spot, dispatching Madeline Pluimer, 6-0, 6-0. The Devils last point came from Ava Warren at the No. 2 singles spot. She defeated Courtney Boller in three sets, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.
Their losses came at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles, as well as the top singles spot.
No. 3 Sydney Cope-Robinson and Abby Moore stumbled against Pequot Lakes’ Morgan Lueck and Quinn Trottier, 6-1, 6-3. Teammates Jacie Smith and Anneka Lundgren battled through three sets in their No. 1 doubles match against Alexa Fyle and Elli Saxerud, but the Patriots’ pair got the best of them winning 7-6, 1-6, 6-4.
At the top singles spot, Virginia’s Anna Seitz put up a hard fought first set against Megan Muller, but dropped it 7-5. It was all Muller in the second set, as she sprinted to the finish line, winning 6-0 to send her team to state and end the Blue Devils’ season.
Some Virginia players will be back in action again today in Sartell for the conclusion of the 7A individual tournament.
o
Earlier in the day, Virginia defeated Pine City 4-3, while Eveleth-Gilbert fell to Pequot Lakes 6-1. Scores for those matches can be found below.
Pequot Lakes 4, Virginia 3
Singles: No. 1 Megan Muller, PL, def. Anna Seitz, V, 7-5, 6-0; No. 2 Ava Warren, V, def. Courtney Boller, PL, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3; No. 3 Mary Skorich, V, def. Madeline Pluimer, PL, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Carly Chaney, PL, def. Megan Kingston, V, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 Alexa Fyle/Elli Saxerud, PL, def. Jacie Smith/Anneka Lundgren, V, 7-6, 1-6, 6-4; No. 2 Izzy Baggenstoss/Jayda Westerbur, V, def. Afton Crocker/Madeline Sherman, PL, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6; No. 3 Morgan Lueck/Quinn Trottier, PL, def. Sydney Cope-Robinson/Abby Moore, V, 6-1, 6-3.
Virginia 4, Pine City 3
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Adams, PC, def. Anna Seitz, V, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 Ava Warren, V, def. Ella Sell, PC, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 Mary Skorich, V, def. Addison Sell, V,6-0, 6-2; No. 4 Megan Kingston, V, def. Lily Struss, PC, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 Kaitlyn Miller/Madisen Berglund, PC, def. Jacie Smith/Anneka Lundgren, V, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Sophia Lahti/Allison Unverzagt, PC, def. Izzy Baggenstoss/Jayda Westerbur, V, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1; No. 3 Sydney Cope-Robinson/Abby Moore, V, def. Malia Mikyska/Claire Emmons, PC, 7-6, 7-3
Pequot Lakes 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 1
Singles: No. 1 Megan Muller, PL, def. Lydia Delich, EG, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6; No. 2 Courtney Boller, PL, def. Mylee Young, EG, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Madeline Pluimer, PL, def. Kada Ceglar, EG, 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 Carly Chaney, PL, def. Hanna Beldo, EG, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Alexa Fyle/Elli Saxerud, PL, def. Katelyn Torrel/McKenna Edstrom, EG, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Julia Lindseth/Anna Beaudette, EG, def. Madeline Sherman/Afton Crocker, PL, 7-6, 2-6, 7-6; No. 3 Morgan Lueck/Quinn Trottier, PL, def. Gianna Odella, Elyssa Ziegler, EG, 6-1, 6-0.
