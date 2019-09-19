Devils rebound with 3-0 win over ‘Jackets

Virginia's Emily Hejny drives the ball during Thursday night's home game against Hibbing.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA — The Virginia volleyball team unleashed their serving game on Thursday night, grabbing 12 ace serves on their way to a 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-8) win over Hibbing.

“This was sure a lot different than it was on Tuesday, when we lost to Cloquet,” Blue Devils head coach Crystal Nucech-Duesler said. “Overall we played good tonight.”

The Bluejackets took a early four point lead in the opening game when Bella Scaia was serving and Hibbing picked up four straight points, including a pair of Bella Scaia ace serves to make it a 8-4 Hibbing lead and forcing Nucech-Duesler to take a time out.

The Blue Devils got the serve back and Rian Aune took over serving for Virginia and had back-to-back-to-back ace serves to give Virginia the lead.

That was a lead that the Blue Devils would not lose the rest of the opening game.

Taia Grishaber and Kaylee Iverson each had kills to give the Blue Devils a 15-12 lead.

They added three more points, forcing Hibbing to take a time out.

Emily Hejny kept the serve on her way to nine straight Blue Devils points to take a 23-12 lead.

The Blue Devils closed out the first game on an Iverson ace serve.

“That was a good first game,” Nucech-Duesler said. “We did the things that we talked about before the game started and it paid off.”

A lot like the first game the Bluejackets jumped out to an early lead, grabbing a 3-1 lead on the strength of a Haley Hawkinson kill and a Scaia ace serve, one of her three on the night.

The Blue Devils got the serve back and another Aune ace serve gave Virginia a 4-3 lead.

With the lead, junior Lexiss Trygg took over at the net pounding down kills.

She hit back-to-back kills before taking over at the service line where she collected four straight points to give Virginia a 9-4 lead and forcing Hibbing to take a time out.

Coming out of the time out, Virginia continued to pile up the points and coasted to a 20-9 lead and senior Aryona Wallace added an ace serve of her own to make it a 12 point Blue Devils lead.

A Trygg kill and tip at the net brought Virginia one point from the game win.

Hibbing got the serve back but a service error brought the game to an end.

“We really did a lot of good things in that second game also,” Nucech-Duesler said. “We served the ball well and our serve receive was pretty good.”

Game three saw the Bluejackets take a early 2-1 lead but things would change in a hurry.

Virginia tried to add on to a 2-point lead but Bluejacket front row players Justyne Orazem and Kylee Huusko had two big blocks at the net to make it a single Blue Devils lead.

The Blue Devils got the serve back and Trygg picked up two ace serves to make it a 9-4 Virginia lead.

The teams traded points and Virginia got the serve back leading 13-8 and Iverson served out the match, The Blue Devils collecting 12 straight points to end the match.

“We did serve the ball well tonight,” Nucech-Duesler said. “We needed to come out and play our game tonight.”

Trygg led the Blue Devils with 12 kills, 3 ace serves and 4 blocks, while Aune had 8 digs to go with her 5 ace serves.

Kaylee Iverson threw in three ace serves and 5 kills and Alli Anderson chipped in 15 set assists.

Hibbing was led by Scaia with 3 ace serves and 11 digs, while Bethany Carlsen had 9 set assists.

Virginia will be back in action on Saturday, hosting their own 12-team tournament, which will get underway at 9 a.m.

