Devils second, Giants fourth at true team section meet

HIBBING — Six teams managed to make their way through deep snow to Hibbing Saturday for the Section 6A True Team Meet.
Locally, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert finished second with 970 points, while Mesabi East finished fourth with 527 points. Grand Rapids won the meet with 1072.5 points.
In the true team format, every swimmer scores points no matter where they place in an event. For winning the meet, Grand Rapids qualifies for the True Team State Meet next weekend at the University of Minnesota.
One of the biggest results of the day came in the 100 backstroke, where Mesabi East’s Logan Schroeder dueled Grand Rapids’ Austin Morrissey. The meet record for the event was set last year at 58.81 and both Schroeder and Morrissey smashed that Saturday.
Schroeder came out on top of the event with his time of 56.73, while Morrissey took second at 57.78.
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert’s Andrew Bird picked up a pair of wins on the day, coming first in both the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Bird finished with a time of 1:54.04 in the 200 freestyle, just ahead of teammate Cameron Johnson at 1:54.32. In the 100 freestyle Bird touched the wall first with a time of 50.75.
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert’s Johnson had another second place finish on the day, taking home second place honors in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:13.68.
Lastly, Mesabi East’s Jamie Hill took home second in the 100 breaststroke, stopping the clock at 1:10.32.
In the relays, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert took home one second place finish with the team of Owen Engel, Bodi George, Gunnar George and Johnson completing the 400 freestyle relay with at time of 3:33.61.
Area swimmers will be back in action next week with Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert hosting Mesabi East on Tuesday.
Section 6A True Team Meet
Team results: 1, Grand Rapids, 1072.5; 2, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert, 970; 3, Hibbing, 885; 4, Mesabi East, 527; 5, International Falls, 442.5; 6, Chisholm, 333.
200 medley relay: 1, Grand Rapids, 1:44.80; 2, Hibbing, 1:46.45; 3, V-E-G (Owen Engel, Aiden Hecimovich, Gunnar George, Nathan Spiering), 1:48.13.
200 freestyle: 1, Andrew Bird, VEG, 1:54.04; 2, Cameron Johnson, VEG, 1:54.32; 3, Michael Fitch, GR, 1:54.39.
200 individual medley: 1, William Stenson, H, 2:08.77; 2, Jake Jacobson, GR, 2:12.67; 3, Leif Sundquist, VEG, 2:17.61.
50 freestyle: 1, Cooper Emerson, H, 23.03; 2, Bay Yukich, C, 23.70; 3, Spiering, VEG, 23.72.
1 meter diving: 1, Aydin Aultman, GR, 299.90; 2, Cole Hughes, H, 290.30; 3, Tyler Fosso, H, 284.60.
100 butterfly: 1, Stenson, H, 54.00; 2, Austin Morrissey, GR, 56.33; 3, G. George, VEG, 57.47.
100 freestyle: 1, Bird, VEG, 50.75; 2, Andrew Hoppe, H, 50.96; 3, Emerson, H, 51.52.
500 freestyle: 1, Fitch, GR, 5:13.51; 2, Johnson, VEG, 5:13.68; 3, Sundquist, VEG, 5:30.56.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Hibbing, 1:32.40; 2, Grand Rapids, 1:38.75; 3, VEG (Sundquist, John Kendall, Bird, Hecimovich), 1:39.25.
100 backstroke: 1, Logan Schroeder, ME, 56.73; 2, Morrissey, GR, 57.78; 3, Chance McCormack, H, 1:01.04.
100 breaststroke: 1, Jacobson, GR, 1:03.42; 2, Jamie Hill, ME, 1:10.32; 3, Daniel Spaeth, VEG, 1:11.48.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Rapids, 3:28.26; 2, VEG (Engel, Bodi George, G. Goerge, Johnson), 3:33.61; 3, Hibbing, 3:33.71.
