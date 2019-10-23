Devils spike ‘Jackets, 3-1

VIRGINIA — In playoffs, a win is a win, no matter how a team gets it.
That was the message for the No. 4 Virginia volleyball team Wednesday as they defeated No. 5 Hibbing 3-1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21) to move forward in the Section 7AA playoffs.
After dropping the first game 20-25, the Devils responded by winning the next three games in succession. It was far from pretty, however, as long stretches of errors almost let the Bluejackets back into the game.
In set 2, Virginia raced out to an early 8-1 lead but slowly let Hibbing creep back into the contest with hitting errors and failure to cover the Bluejackets strongest hitter Bailey Broker.
Now leading just 10-8, a kill from Kaylee Iverson and an ace serve from Alli Anderson woke the Devils up as they started stretching their lead back out.
Kills from Emily Hejny and Lexiss Trygg helped put Virginia up 22-14, but the ‘Jackets rattled off five straight points to keep things close. The Devils managed to even things up at one game apiece, however, with kills from Rian Aune, Hejny and Trygg to close out the set, 25-19.
Set three was a back and forth affair with neither team able to string together a long series of points until late in the frame.
Tied at 15 apiece, the Devils took 10 of the next 13 points to take the third set. During the stretch, the Devils took full advantage of the arm of middle hitter Iverson to get the initial lead before a pair of kills from Aune and one last one from Trygg closed out the set, 25-18.
The fourth set was all Virginia initially as a 10-3 run to start the last frame forced Hibbing head coach Sarah McGough to call a timeout. Trygg came alive for the Devils early in the fourth putting down three kills and an ace block in the opening stretch to aid her team.
The lead continued to balloon after the break with a pair of kills from Hejny and another pair from Iverson putting Virginia up 17-7, forcing Hibbing to take their final timeout.
Virginia grabbed three of the next four points and looked to be moments away from a win before things came crashing down.
The Bluejackets took eight straight points from the Devils in a stretch where Virginia’s passing seemed nonexistent. Virginia broke the dry streak with a Trygg kill to make it 21-17, but Hibbing kept closing the gap and eventually made it 22-21 Virginia thanks to an ace from Broker.
The Devils took one final timeout to collect themselves and grabbed the last three points to win set 25-21, and the match 3-1.
Statistically, Trygg led the Devils with 20 kills, seven blocks and 10 digs. Iverson finished with 14 kills and three ace serves. Emily Hejny had six kills and led in blocks with 17. Rian Aune tallied seven kills and 11 digs, while Taia Grishaber finished with eight kills. Alli Anderson led the way in set assists with 46.
After the match, Virginia head coach Crystal Nucech-Duesler said she was happy to come out with a win, but knows her team can’t play that way again if they hope to continue on in the playoffs.
“A win is a win in the playoffs,” Nucech-Duesler said. “It wasn’t how we wanted to come out and play tonight but we were able to ultimately pull through after dropping the first set. Proctor is next and we know they’re a team that isn’t going to allow us to make those same mistakes against them.”
Nucech-Duesler said she expected a tough match from Hibbing due to the nature of the playoffs, the Devils-’Jackets rivalry, as well as the return of Hibbing player Aysia Skalsky, who didn’t play when the two teams met during the regular season.
“She came out and had a great first set for Hibbing,” Nucech-Duesler said of Skalsky. “We weren’t ready for her and it took us a while to make our adjustments. A team like Hibbing is going to put it all out there in the playoffs and there were times where we fell asleep and let them stay alive when we should have put things away.”
Heading to No. 1 Proctor on Friday for a 7AA matchup, the Virginia coach expects a hostile atmosphere that her team plans to be ready for.
“We played there earlier this year so we know their gym, but we know they have loud fans who are going to be sitting right behind the bench on Friday. Our girls have the ability to come out with a win but we have to eliminate those mistakes we made tonight to give ourselves a chance.”
Virginia’s contest with the Rails will start at 7 p.m. Friday in Proctor.
Mesabi East 3,
International Falls 0
At Aurora, the Giants “played solid all around’’ as they downed International Falls, 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-11), in the opening round of the Section 7AA Tournament.
Emma Baker led the way with 27 set assists, while Lindsey Baribeau put down eight kills and added four blocks. Mesabi East was also fueled by eight kills, three aces and three blocks from Mia Mattfield, 11 digs and six kills from Autumn Gregorich and 11 kills and two ace serves from Meghan Walker.
Head coach Sara Baribeau said her teams passing, numerous aces and seven blocks helped them advance to play at Hermantown on Friday at 7 p.m.
Ely 3,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
At Ely, the No. 2 Timberwolves were strong once again as they rolled past Nashwauk-Keewatin in their first game of the Section 7A Tournament, 3-0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-11).
Ely was paced by McCartney Kaercher with 30 set assists, Brielle Kallberg with 6 kills, 2 blocks and 2 ace serves, and Erika Mattson with 10 kills and 6 digs.
McKenna Coughlin also recorded 9 kills and 9 digs, Jenna Merhar had 4 kills and 2 blocks and Winter Sainio tallied five kills and five ace serves.
Ely now hosts No. 3 Cherry at 7 p.m. Friday.
Greenway 3,
Eveleth-Gilbert 0
At Coleraine, Claire Vekich and Lexi Hammer helped No. 1 Greenway eliminate No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert in the Section 7A Tournament, 3-0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-16).
Vekich put down 19 kills and added four blocks and four ace serves, while Hammer tallied 29 set assists and three ace serves.
Leading the way for the Golden Bears were Emma Westby with seven kills and seven digs and Avery Dolinsek with seven digs. In addition, Ashley Pionk dug up 5 volleyballs, Mikayla Kibbe had four kills and one dig, McKendrick Landwer scored four digs and Payton Dosan added four digs, two blocks and one kill.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Central Lakes 3,
Mesabi Range 0
At Virginia, the top two teams in the Northern Division clashed and Central Lakes came out on top of Mesabi Range, 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-14).
With only one game left in the regular season, the Raiders are now No. 1 in the division, while the Lady Norse are right behind them. Depending on the results of Thursday’s games, either team could wind up on top.
Mesabi Range couldn’t get its serve receive going and also allowed Central Lakes to go on extended runs, said assistant coach Jesse Bennett.
Madisen Overbye led the way with 16 digs, Isabella Mattila put down 10 kills and Montana Baker tallied 10 digs and nine kills (which included her career 500th kill). Sarah Voss added 20 set assists and Haley Hansen scored six kills.
Mesabi (16-10, 11-20 hosts Itasca tonight at 6:30 p.m.
