Devils split matches with Rangers, ‘Jacks

VIRGINIA — The Virginia Area wrestling team held a 14-point lead in Tuesday’s match but couldn’t quite hold on in a 40-30 loss to Crosby-Ironton.
The Blue Devils responded in their second match against Cloquet to earn a 32-30 victory.
Despite the loss in the opening match on Parents Night, Devils head coach Dennis Benz was pleased with the team’s effort and their progress this season.
“The kids are working hard,’’ he said after the match. The work ethic is probably the best since he’s been coaching the team. “They’re doing things after practice’’ on their own, he added, without being asked.
At 113 pounds, Virginia’s Asher Hedblom got the team’s first points with a pin of the Rangers’ William Erickson with 1:22 left in the first period. The pinfall put the Devils up 6-3.
“He’s just turning it up. He’s wrestling like an animal. He’s just been working hard and its starting to come around for him now,’’ Benz said of the sophomore. “He just continues to keep getting better every day.’’
Hedblom competed in the Hibbing Duals last weekend and was named to the All-Tournament Team after winning all four of his matches against Faribault, Zimmerman, Fosston-Bagley and Hibbing.
“He’s wrestling really well’’ and is using his aggressiveness to his advantage. “The best thing is, he doesn’t like to lose. He finds a way to win,’’ Benz said.
Following losses at 120 pounds and 126, Virginia trailed but 132-pound Gavin Benz got the lead back with a pin of C-I’s Fletcher Peterson just 32 seconds into the match. The win put Virginia ahead 12-10.
“He wrestled a good match tonight,’’ the coach said. “That kids was legit. He was pretty tough.’’ Coach Benz credited Gavin’s success to working on a few things after practice with a couple of the other wrestlers.
At 138 pounds, Damian Tapio led Reggie Ross 4-1 before pinning the Ranger with just 5 seconds left in the first for an 18-10 Devils advantage.
Erik Sundquist then won by forfeit at 145 pounds for Virginia to boost the lead to 24-10.
The 152-pound match saw Jacob Burress take on visitor Jake Klancher. The wrestlers went head to head in a tight match, which had Burress ahead 4-2 late in the first. However, Klancher turned the tables to pin Burress with just 11 seconds left in the opening stanza. The C-I win cut the lead to 24-16.
Another back-and-forth match came at 160 pounds as Virginia’s Gavin Holmes managed to turn things around on Ben Smith. Holmes was trailed 4-2 in the late going before getting the visitor in a pinning predicament for the win with only 18 seconds left in the first. The win put Virginia up 30-16.
The Devils lost at 170 pounds and forfeited at 182 and 195 pounds. There was a double forfeit at 220 pounds and a loss at heavyweight, which made it 40-30 for the Rangers.
Other matches included:
• 106 pounds: Jackson Kendall suffered a 3-2 loss by decision after battling Dillon Barna for three periods. Coach Benz said it was the third time the two have wrestled and Kendall has come out on the short end of things each time. However, it has been by just one or two points in each match.
Looking to the future, Benz said the seventh grader is “going to be fun to watch.’’
• 120: Gabe Ridlon, CI, def. Carter Logan, 14-10.
• 126: John Paul Fitzpatrick, CI, def. Nolan Campbell, 10-0.
• 170: Sam Smith, CI, def., Beau Tapio, by pinfall with :41 left in the first.
• 285: Kyle Blazek, CI, def. Ryan Wenzel by pinfall with 1:36 left in the second.
Virginia 32,
Cloquet 30
At Virginia, the Devils wrestled extremely well as a team and came away with the narrow win, 32-30.
“It surely was a team effort and it was nice to get the win,’’ Benz said. “There were some lopsided
matches and a couple of real barn burners.’’
At 113 pounds, Hedblom continued his winning ways with a fall. Then at 120 Logan dropped a tough match, 4-0.
Campbell got things rolling at 126 pounds and rattled off 15 straight points to win by technical fall.
At 132, Benz’s match was the most exciting of the evening. Trailing 2-1 with 25 seconds left, he was able to score a reversal and win 3-2.
At 138, Tapio went up against a very tough senior and was pinned in the first period. Cloquet continued their winning ways at 145 pinning Sundquist and also at 152 pinning Gavin Flannigan.
The next few matches for both teams resulted in several forfeits before Wenzel was defeated by
pinfall.
Coach Benz said, “things seem to be coming together but as always there is still work to be done.’’
The Devils wrestle at the Superior Invitational on Saturday.
106: Gavin Nelson, Va, won by FF
113: Asher Hedblom, Va, won by fall over Gage Allen, Cloquet
120: Carter Logan, Va, lost by decision 4-0 to Dylan Marciulionis, Cloquet
126: Nolan Campbell, Va, won by Tech Fall, 15-0 over Ayden Mattson, Cloquet
132: Gavin Benz, Va, won by decision 3-2 over Deeken Fjeld, Cloquet
138: Damian Tapio, Va, lost by fall to Griffen Fjeld, Cloquet
145: Erik Sundquist, Va, lost by fall to Jordan Allen, Cloquet
152: Gavin Flannigan, Va, lost by fall to Zeb Weir, Cloquet
160: Jacob Burress, Va, won by FF
170: Gavin Holmes, Va, won by FF
182: Matthew Witte, Cloquet, won by FF
195: Double FF
220: Double FF
Hwt: Ryan Wenzel, Va, lost by fall to Gage Stanbewicz
